3 high school sports stars of the night: Nathan Habidi's big game powers MG soccer

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Nathan Habidi, Monona Grove boys soccer: Habidi scored five goals to lead the Silver Eagles past Mount Horeb 9-0. MG led 7-0 at halftime.
Nicole Repka, Verona girls tennis: Repka won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Beloit Memorial’s Alexandra Cabrera. Verona won the match 7-0. No. 1 singles player Naisha Nagpal also won her match 6-0, 6-0.
Teresa Pfeil, Madison Abundant Life girls volleyball: Pfeil had 21 assists and 4 service aces to lead Abundant Life past Deerfield, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
Cole Williams, McFarland boys soccer: Williams’ goal at the 63-minute, 46-second mark pulled ninth-ranked McFarland even with seventh-ranked Sugar River in a 1-1 tie. Mason Witt had 10 saves for the Spartans.
From the box
- Hannah Poehlingng won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Taylor Jacobson as fifth-ranked Madison Edgewood defeated Monroe 7-0.
- Sonya Agapov defeated Amy Yao,6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles as second-ranked Middleton downed Madison Memorial 7-0.
- Owen Orville scored at 73:48 to give Madison Edgewood its only lead in a 2-1 win over Fort Atkinson.