3 high school sports stars of the night: Nathan Haberli, Oscar Adame, Ben Zielke lead MG soccer

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Nathan Haberli, Oscar Adame and Ben Zielke, Monona Grove boys soccer: Haberli and Adame scored on penalty kicks, Zielke had a goal and MG, with the aid of an own goal, defeated Stoughton 4-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Noelle Marsh, Alyse Block and Olivia Sina, Oregon girls swimming: Marsh (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Block (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Sina (200 IM and 400 freestyle) were double winners in a 94-76 dual-meet victory over McFarland.
Dom Campos, Middleton boys soccer: Campos had two goals and two assists as Middleton drubbed Janesville Parker 12-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
From the box WIAA soccer regional semifinals: Division 1 – Middleton 12, Janesville Parker 0; Madison East 5, Waunakee 2; Madison West 3, Mukwonago 2; Verona 7, Madison La Follette 0; Sun Prairie West 3, Oconomowoc 1; Beloit Memorial 2, Sun Prairie East 0; Madison Memorial 2, Janesville Craig 0. Division 2 – Oregon 9, Wilmot 0; Sauk Prairie 1, Fort Atkinson 0; Milton 3, DeForest 1.
WIAA volleyball regional semifinals: Division 2 – Mount Horeb def. Lake Mills; McFarland def. Clinton; Ripon def. Lodi. Division 4 – Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose def. Madison Country Day.