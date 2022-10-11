3 high school sports stars of the night: Nathan Haberli has hat trick in Badger East title match

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove: Haberli had a hat trick in the Silver Eagles’ 4-2 win over Waunakee in the Badger East Conference championship. Goalie Max Adrians recorded nine saves for the Silver Eagles.

Mason Diercks, Oregon boys soccer: Diercks had two goals and an assist in the Panthers’ 6-1 win over Baraboo in the Badger West Conference championship. Both of his goals came off free kicks in the first-half.

Owen Orville, Edgewood boys soccer: Orville scored four goals and had an assist in a 7-1 win over Reedsburg. Teammate Nick Gehring had a goal and an assist.

From the box

Annika Van Buren produced eight kills for Middleton girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Madison West.

Lucas Albright scored a goal and assisted on another for Sun Prairie East boys soccer in a 3-1 win over Janesville Craig.

Sari Marks tallied five aces and three digs for Sun Prairie West girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Madison La Follette.

Alyse Block won the 50-meter freestyle (27.06) for Oregon girls swim and dive in a 107-63 dual-meet win over Mount Horeb.

Griffin Martin and Niko Dabetic each scored a goal for McFarland boys soccer in a 2-1 win over East Troy on Monday.

Jordan LaScala totaled 18 kills for Middleton girls volleyball in a 3-2 win over Edgewood on Monday night.