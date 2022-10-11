3 high school sports stars of the night: Nathan Haberli has hat trick in Badger East title match

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove: Haberli had a hat trick in the Silver Eagles’ 4-2 win over Waunakee in the Badger East Conference championship. Goalie Max Adrians recorded nine saves for the Silver Eagles.
Mason Diercks, Oregon boys soccer: Diercks had two goals and an assist in the Panthers’ 6-1 win over Baraboo in the Badger West Conference championship. Both of his goals came off free kicks in the first-half.
Owen Orville, Edgewood boys soccer: Orville scored four goals and had an assist in a 7-1 win over Reedsburg. Teammate Nick Gehring had a goal and an assist.
From the box
- Annika Van Buren produced eight kills for Middleton girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Madison West.
- Lucas Albright scored a goal and assisted on another for Sun Prairie East boys soccer in a 3-1 win over Janesville Craig.
- Sari Marks tallied five aces and three digs for Sun Prairie West girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Madison La Follette.
- Alyse Block won the 50-meter freestyle (27.06) for Oregon girls swim and dive in a 107-63 dual-meet win over Mount Horeb.
- Griffin Martin and Niko Dabetic each scored a goal for McFarland boys soccer in a 2-1 win over East Troy on Monday.
- Jordan LaScala totaled 18 kills for Middleton girls volleyball in a 3-2 win over Edgewood on Monday night.
Vote for the Week 9 high school football game we should cover
Lakeside Lutheran (6-2) at Madison Edgewood (6-2)
Following back-to-back lopsided losses after their 4-0 start, the Crusaders are riding high after consecutive wins, including a 47-7 rout of Big Foot last Friday. Mason Folkers threw for 287 yards and five touchdowns in the win and has looked sharp since taking over under center full time. The Warriors were handed their first league loss last week against Columbus, 54-13, and will be keen to bounce back, riding their vaunted veer rushing attack that's compiled nearly 2,200 yards and 32 scores. While a share of the Capitol Conference title is out the window, seeding for the playoffs is very much up for grabs.
Evansville (5-3) at McFarland (5-3)
The Spartans have truly hit their stride after starting the year 0-3 reeling off five straight wins by a combined score of 218-16 following a 55-7 drubbing over Whitewater. Bray Roder and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre have combined for 1,694 total yards and 23 touchdowns to pace McFarland's balanced offense. The Blue Devils have won four straight including two shutouts after beating Delavan-Darien last week 18-0. The winner can earn a share of the Rock Valley Conference title should Whitewater miraculously upset unbeaten Monroe.
Oregon (4-4) at Sun Prairie West (4-4)
It's do-or-die this week for both the Panthers and Wolves as they fight for their playoff lives. Oregon had no answer for Beaver Dam's ground game last week in a 34-7 loss to the Golden Beavers, while Sun Prairie West sputtered against surging DeForest 38-0. The Panthers, who were held to just 150 total yards last week, can clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Wolves with a victory. Should Sun Prairie West, which got 71 yards rushing from Jay Dayne against the Norskies, pull out the victory both teams must wait to see find out their postseason fate.
