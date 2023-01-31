 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Mount Horeb boys basketball slips past Sauk Prairie

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Josh Manchester, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Manchester — a freshman — scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and the Vikings held off Sauk Prairie 53-49.

Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Fernholz scored 21 points to lead the Vikings to a 68-56 win over DeForest.

Kearra Jones, Madison East girls basketball: Jones scored 26 points, but the Purgolders fell to Baraboo 53-45.

From the box

  • Conrad Moline scored three goals as Verona skated past University School of Milwaukee 6-2.

  • Elijah Elmer scored two goals for Madison Memorial in a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie United.

  • Shea DuCharme scored 16 points as Waunakee downed Fort Atkinson 65-43.

  • Jackson Accuardi scored 13 points for DeForest in its loss to Stoughton.

  • Matt Richter scored three goals for Madison Edgewood in a 6-2 win over Oregon.

  • Colin Harrington scored three goals and Landon Froese had two in Sauk Prairie’s 6-1 win over Madison West.

  • Devin Kerska scored 16 points in Sauk Prairie’s loss to Mount Horeb.

  • Maggie Hartwig scored 23 points to lead Sauk Prairie past Richland Center 57-32.

