3 high school sports stars of the night: Monona Grove tandem stand out in sweep

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Nathan Haberli and Max Adrians, Monona Grove, boys soccer: The Silver Eagles defeated Onalaska 3-0 and Holmen 5-1 to run their winning streak to six games. Haberli scored once against Onalaska and had three goals vs. Holmen. Adrians recorded the victory in both matches as MG improved to 7-1 overall.
Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove, girls cross country: The sophomore won the Monona Grove Invitational, covering 5,000 meters in 18 minutes, 16.8 seconds.
Blake Oleson, Verona, boys cross country: The senior took first place at the Monona Grove Invitational, running the 5,000-meter course in 16:13.1.
Keegan Bell scored for McFarland and Bryan Garcia countered for Madison Memorial as the boys soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw.
Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang defeated DeForest’s Chloe Knutson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the Spartans beat the Norskies 5-2 in girls tennis. Jiang also defeated Waunakee’s Anna Loken 6-0, 6-0 as Waunakee won 4-3.
Middleton's Vivian Cressman shot a 77 to finish in third place and help the Cardinals win the Cardinal Invite girls golf tournament at Pleasant View Golf Course. Middleton won the tournament with a 326, followed by Waunkaee (333) and Oregon (347).
Senior Ben Brody scored in the 77th minute to lead Madison West past Oregon 2-1 in boys soccer action.