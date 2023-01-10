3 high school sports stars of the night: Monona Grove goes OT to edge Milton

Caden Feinstein and Elijah Elmer each scored twice to lead Madison Memorial past Madison West 7-3.

Reagan Briggs scored 32 points as Verona thumped Madison La Follette 90-43.

Avery Blue and Alexa Rose Worman each scored 18 points in Madison Memorial’s 86-73 win over Madison East.

Antionique Auston scored 18 points for Sun Prairie West in a 81-20 win over Janesville Parker.

Alayna West had 29 points for Madison La Follette in its loss to Verona.

Claire Meudt’s 15 points led Waunakee in a 70-42 loss to Beaver Dam.

Kylah McCullers scored 20 points in Madison East’s loss to Memorial.

Will McDonald had two of Madison West’s goals in a loss to Memorial.

Corbin Wardrop (14) and Nicholas Keyser (13) combined for 27 points as Sauk Prairie downed Baraboo 71-50.