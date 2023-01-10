 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Monona Grove goes OT to edge Milton

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Isaiah Erb, Monona Grove boys basketball: Erb’s layup at the buzzer sent the game into overtime; his 3-pointer with 20 seconds left gave the Silver Eagles a 72-71 lead and they held on to defeat Milton 74-71. Erb finished with 21 points.

Sawyer Schipper, Stoughton boys basketball: Schipper scored 23 points to lead the Vikings past Fort Atkinson 62-50.

Keaton Frisch, Waunakee boys basketball: Frisch scored 25 points as the Warriors held off DeForest 58-55.

From the box

  • Caden Feinstein and Elijah Elmer each scored twice to lead Madison Memorial past Madison West 7-3.

  • Reagan Briggs scored 32 points as Verona thumped Madison La Follette 90-43.

  • Avery Blue and Alexa Rose Worman each scored 18 points in Madison Memorial’s 86-73 win over Madison East.

  • Antionique Auston scored 18 points for Sun Prairie West in a 81-20 win over Janesville Parker.

  • Alayna West had 29 points for Madison La Follette in its loss to Verona.

  • Claire Meudt’s 15 points led Waunakee in a 70-42 loss to Beaver Dam.

  • Kylah McCullers scored 20 points in Madison East’s loss to Memorial.

  • Will McDonald had two of Madison West’s goals in a loss to Memorial.

  • Corbin Wardrop (14) and Nicholas Keyser (13) combined for 27 points as Sauk Prairie downed Baraboo 71-50.

  • Brian Meitzner scored 19 points for Lodi in a 56-45 loss to Wisconsin Heights.

