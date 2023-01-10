3 high school sports stars of the night: Monona Grove goes OT to edge Milton

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Isaiah Erb, Monona Grove boys basketball: Erb’s layup at the buzzer sent the game into overtime; his 3-pointer with 20 seconds left gave the Silver Eagles a 72-71 lead and they held on to defeat Milton 74-71. Erb finished with 21 points.
Sawyer Schipper, Stoughton boys basketball: Schipper scored 23 points to lead the Vikings past Fort Atkinson 62-50.
Keaton Frisch, Waunakee boys basketball: Frisch scored 25 points as the Warriors held off DeForest 58-55.
From the box
Caden Feinstein and Elijah Elmer each scored twice to lead Madison Memorial past Madison West 7-3.
Reagan Briggs scored 32 points as Verona thumped Madison La Follette 90-43.
Avery Blue and Alexa Rose Worman each scored 18 points in Madison Memorial’s 86-73 win over Madison East.
Antionique Auston scored 18 points for Sun Prairie West in a 81-20 win over Janesville Parker.
Alayna West had 29 points for Madison La Follette in its loss to Verona.
Claire Meudt’s 15 points led Waunakee in a 70-42 loss to Beaver Dam.
Kylah McCullers scored 20 points in Madison East’s loss to Memorial.
Will McDonald had two of Madison West’s goals in a loss to Memorial.
Corbin Wardrop (14) and Nicholas Keyser (13) combined for 27 points as Sauk Prairie downed Baraboo 71-50.
Brian Meitzner scored 19 points for Lodi in a 56-45 loss to Wisconsin Heights.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
Mason Keyes
School: Minnesota-Duluth
Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period).
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Sam Klestinski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Devin Coyle
School: St. Mary's.
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Jackson Hewitt
School: St. Mary's
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
Mac Vesperman
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball (December period)
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
December 21
Mateo Alvarado Venegas
School: Minnesota
Sport: Cross country and track and field
Grace Kline
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Cross country and tack and field
Josie Langhans
School: Eastern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
Lily Rimrodt
School: University of Dubuque
Sport: Soccer
Cassie Siegel
School: University of Findlay
Sport: Track and field
Ellianna Trilling
School: Wartburg
Sport: Soccer
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving
LODI
Zane Licht
School: North Dakota State
Sport: Wrestling (November).
Lily Strong
School: Minnesota State-Mankato
Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21)
Kaelyn Tatro
School: Viterbo University
Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21)
Raegan Zastrow
School: Bryant & Stratton
Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21)
SUN PRAIRIE EAST
Logan Cunningham
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21)
Jerry Kaminski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21)
Kenzie Longley
Sport: Softball
School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21)
Ruth Pavelski
School: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21)
Taylor Schick
School: Lake Forest
Sport: Golf (Dec. 21)
Reagan Schwartzer
School: Bemidji State
Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21)
Jonathan VandeWalle
School: Iowa State University
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).