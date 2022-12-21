3 high school sports stars of the night: Middleton roars past Madison West

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half as the Cardinals defeated Madison West 76-33.
Brody Hartig, DeForest boys basketball: Hartig scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as the Norskies beat Beaver Dam 67-54.
Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie West girls basketball: Auston’s 18 points led four players in double figures as the Wolves beat Waunakee 69-51.
People are also reading…
From the box
Tyler Haney scored 20 points as Sun Prairie West beat Janesville Craig 81-64.
Gunnar Nachreiner scored two goals and had an assist as Sauk Prairie beat McFarland 7-2.
- Teagan Mallegni scored 35 points in McFarland's 71-46 win over Beloit Turner.
Owen Elliott scored all of his 15 points — on five 3s — in the first half and Waunakee defeated Watertown 79-39.
Isaiah Erb scored 11 points and Lucca Svaldi had 10 as Monona Grove lost to Fort Atkinson 51-46.
rg scored 13 points in DeForest’s 46-40 win over Watertown.
- Jack Marske scored two goals for Verona in a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie United.
Jack Madoch (50 free, 100 back) and Jackson Esteves (200, 500 free) each won two events as Middleton defeated Sun Prairie West (141-42) and Beloit Memorial (148-32) in a do
uble dual.
Corbin Wardrop scored 17 points to lead Sauk Prairie past Reedsburg 72-55.
See the State Journal's winter All-Area boys teams
2021-22 All-Area boys basketball team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys basketball team
Player of the year
Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest.
Coach of the year
Dan Denniston, Marshall — Denniston led Marshall to its first state tournament appearance in 10 years. The Cardinals advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Manitowoc Roncalli 50-43.
First team
Max Weisbrod, 6-4, sr., G, DeForest – Weisbrod was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and was a second-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team (which includes all divisions). He was a unanimous first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Badger East. Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan commit, averaged 21.9 points, 7.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, shot 50% from the field, 80.4% from the free throw line and 42.2% from 3-point distance and usually defended the opposing team’s top perimeter player for Badger East champion DeForest, which reached a Division 2 sectional semifinal. He was named top senior point guard by WisSports.net.
Jack Campion, 5-11, sr., G, Milton – Campion was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East. Campion averaged 16.8 points, five rebounds, 6.7 assists and two steals per game for Milton, which advanced to a Division 2 sectional semifinal.
Ben Olson, 6-4, sr., G/F, Sun Prairie – Olson was an honorable mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and a high honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team. He was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference selection. He averaged 19.6 points for Sun Prairie, which advanced to a Division 1 sectional final. He had 33 points in Sun Prairie’s sectional semifinal overtime victory over Madison La Follette.
Craig Ward, 6-2, sr., G, Marshall – Ward was a first-team choice on the WBCA Division 4 All-State team and an honorable mention selection on the AP All-State team. He was a unanimous all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Capitol South. He averaged 21.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for Marshall, which advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals.
Gavyn Hurley, 6-5, jr., G/F, Middleton – Hurley was an honorable mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team. He was a first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Big Eight, averaging 16.6 points per game for Middleton, which reached a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Carson Leuzinger, 6-0, sr., G, Monroe – Leuzinger was an honorable mention selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team. He was a unanimous all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Badger West. Leuzinger, a UW-Stout commit, averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Badger West champion Monroe.
Honorable mention
Seniors – Brady Ring, Lodi; Andrew Keller, Waunakee; J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe; Ryne Panzer, Oregon; Deaken Bush, Oregon; Josh Jansen, DeForest, Nate Gapinski, Watertown; Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee; Camron Yahnke, Madison La Follette; Jacob Naber, Janesville Parker; Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West;
Cooper Roberts, Portage; Tom Balge, Watertown Luther Prep; Carson Syse, Belleville, Trevor Syse, Belleville; Dain Walter, New Glarus; Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights; Connor Coombs, Edgerton; Mason Miller, Evansville; Dayton Lasack, Deerfield; Brent Schmiesing, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose;
Colin Young, Madison Country Day; Brady Helbing, Beaver Dam; Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson; Gabriel McReynolds, Baraboo; Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood; Paul Matthews, Mount Horeb; Madden Thome, Mount Horeb; K’Shawn Gibbs, Madison La Follette; Massi Malterer, Madison East; J.R. Brown, Madison West; Da’ Marcus DeValk, Janesville Craig;
Logan Raffel, Middleton; Erik Alsaker, Lodi; Jaylen Montgomery, Lodi; Jack Fritz, Columbus; Mason Carthew, sr., Columbus; Reid Truschinski, Marshall; Cole Denniston, Marshall; Eugene Wolff, Waterloo.
Juniors – Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette; A.J. Uttech, Columbus; Levi Birkholz, Lakeside Lutheran; A.C. Strok, New Glarus; Dadon Gillen, McFarland; Deven Kulp, McFarland; Cal Fisher, Deerfield; Brogan McIntyre, Milton; Al Deang, Madison Edgewood; Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie;
Tre Miller, Janesville Parker; Aiden Klasky, Poynette; Andrew Ace, Belleville; Aidan Chislom, McFarland.
Sophomores – Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial; Ty Fernholz, Stoughton; Quinton Lomack, Madison La Follette.
Freshmen – Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East; A.J. Bender, Lake Mills; Andrew Murphy, Verona; Matt Buckman, fr., Cambridge.
2021-22 All-Area boys swimming and diving team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys swimming and diving
Co-swimmers of the year
Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood, and Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood -- Senke, a University of Wisconsin commit, and Conklin were part of two victorious relays (the Crusaders’ record-setting 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay); Senke won the 100 backstroke and finished second in the 100 butterfly while Conklin won the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 200 individual medley. They helped lead Edgewood to the WIAA Division 2 state title Feb. 18 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Diver of the year
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial — Bennett, a University of Minnesota commit, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in diving Feb. 19 at Waukesha South. His total of 670.00 points established an all-division state record for diving.
Coach of the year
Edgewood coach Michael Milinovich — Milinovich directed the Crusaders to the Division 2 state championship. Edgewood totaled 274 points, finishing ahead of defending champion and top-ranked Cedarburg, which was second with 233. The Crusaders won two individual events and two relays.
First team
Diving — Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial, 670.00 points (WIAA state record).
200-yard medley relay — Madison Edgewood (Colin Senke, sr.; Finnley Conklin, fr.; Jaxon VandenBrook, so.; Silas Leuthner, sr.), 1 minute, 33.52 seconds (WIAA Division 2 state record).
200 freestyle — Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton, 1:38.98.
200 individual medley — Abram Mueller, so., Madison West, 1:50.64.
50 freestyle — Jack Madoch, jr., Middleton, 20.42 seconds.
100 butterfly — Colin Senke, sr., Edgewood, :50.32.
100 freestyle — Jack Madoch, jr., Middleton, :45.48.
500 freestyle — Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton, 4:29.69.
200 freestyle relay — Middleton (Blaise Lin, sr.; Venden Berge, sr.; Jack Madoch, jr.; Nick Chirafisi, jr.), 1:23.93 (first at WIAA Division 1 state meet), and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Sam King, jr.; Ryan Godwin, sr., Evan Leece, sr., Matthew Loy, sr.), 1:27.12 (first at WIAA Division 2 state meet).
100 backstroke — Colin Senke, sr., Edgewood, :50.12 (first at WIAA Division 2 state meet), and Smith Connor, jr., Madison East, :49.95.
100 breaststroke – Finnley Conklin, fr., Edgewood, :55.20 (first at WIAA Division 2 state meet), and Abram Mueller, so., Madison West, :55.01.
400 free relay — Middleton (Venden Berge, sr.; Jack Madigan, jr.; Jack Madoch, jr.; Nick Chirafisi, jr.), 3:04.62 (first at Division 1 state meet); and Edgewood (Davis Petersen, sr.; Colin Senke, sr.; Silas Leuthner, sr.; Finnley Conklin, fr.), 3:11.94 (first at Division 2 state meet).
Honorable mention
Diving — Vaughn Pfaff, sr., Madison West; James Stadler, sr., Madison West; Bobby Arneson, jr., Edgewood.
200 medley relay — Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison West; Sun Prairie; Madison Memorial; Monona Grove; Middleton; Oregon; Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Waunakee; McFarland; Stoughton; Jefferson/Cambridge.
200 freestyle — Evan Schmidt, jr., Stoughton; Max McCartney, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Venden Berge, sr., Middleton; Charlie House, jr., Madison Memorial; Trevor Nicodemus, so., Sun Prairie; Jaxon VandenBrook, so., Edgewood; Davis Petersen, sr., Edgewood; Ben Witt, jr., Janesville Craig; Jonah Gunnink, jr., Sun Prairie; Lyon Hall, so., McFarland; Zeke Boos, jr., Edgewood.
200 individual medley — Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West; Gabe Pitzen, jr., Madison Memorial; Finnley Conklin, fr., Edgewood; Smith Connor,jr., Madison East; Jonathan Schluesche, sr., Sun Prairie; Bennett Braatz, so., Sun Prairie; Avery Blas, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Brady Michaels, so., Waunakee; Caleb Jondle, sr., Monona Grove; Theo Wolf, jr., Middleton; Jack Barden, sr., Madison Memorial; Hayden McGlynn, fr., Monona Grove; Luke Morrison, so., McFarland; Ryan Reuter, so., Baraboo; Zak Nowakowski, sr., DeForest.
50 freestyle — Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie; A.J. Terry, jr., Madison La Follette; Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon; Matthew Loy, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Nathan Rozeboom, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Luke Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Sam King, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, jr., McFarland; Shane TeBeest, fr., McFarland; Nolan Wallace, jr., Waunakee; Josh Weber, jr., Oregon; Alex Shaw, jr., Madison West; Trevor Leto, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge.
100 butterfly — Jonathan Schluesche, sr., Sun Prairie; Cameron Tejeda, sr., Monona Grove; Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Gabe Pitzen, jr., Madison Memorial; Ben Witt, jr., Janesville Craig; Jonah Elfers, sr., Monona Grove; Blaise Lin, sr., Middleton; Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial; Scott Jenn, sr., Madison Memorial; Jack O’Connor, sr., McFarland; Evan Leece, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Matt Eppler, sr., Stoughton.
100 freestyle — Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie; Max McCartney, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon; Matthew Loy, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Daniel Wielgus, sr., Madison West; Daniel Bocsi, sr., Madison West; Nathan Halbach, sr., Sun Prairie; A.J. Terry, jr., Madison La Follette; Alex Shaw, jr., Madison West; Trevor Leto, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge.
500 freestyle — Evan Schmidt, jr., Stoughton; Venden Berge, sr., Middleton; Charlie House, jr., Madison Memorial; David Anderson, sr., Madison West; Jackson Esteves, so., Middleton; Trevor Nicodemus, so., Sun Prairie; Caleb Jondle, sr., Monona Grove; Jaxon VandenBrook, so., Edgewood; Davis Petersen, sr., Edgewood; Oliver McCook, jr., Waunakee.
200 freestyle relay — Madison West; Sun Prairie; Verona/Mount Horeb; Madison Memorial; Oregon; Edgewood; Stoughton; Waunakee; McFarland; Beloit Memorial; Baraboo.
100 backstroke — Jonah Gunnink, jr., Sun Prairie; Cameron Tejeda, jr., Sun Prairie; Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Nathan Halbach, sr., Sun Prairie; Ben Connor, jr., Madison East; Theo Wolf, jr., Middleton; Shane TeBeest, fr., McFarland; Lyon Hall, so., McFarland; William Jin, sr., Madison West; Etienne Dolezal, so., Madison Memorial; Sean Gillett, jr., Sun Prairie; Ryan McNerney, fr., Edgewood; Ryan Reuter, so., Baraboo; Matt Eppler, sr., Stoughton; Luke Morrison, so., McFarland; Austin Kaukl, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.
100 breaststroke — Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West; Nathan Rozeboom, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Luke Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Sam King, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Nolan Wallace, jr., Waunakee; Bennett Braatz, so., Sun Prairie; Ben Collins, jr., Madison West; David Stevenson, sr., Oregon; Julian Callender, fr., Stoughton; Silas Leuthner, sr., Edgewood; Avery Blas, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Zhander Rowley, sr., Janesville Parker; Grayson Neumann, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb; Damian Henning, fr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.
400 freestyle relay — Sun Prairie; Madison West; Madison Memorial; Verona/Mount Horeb; Monona Grove; McFarland; Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Oregon; Stoughton; Beloit Memorial; Janesville Craig; Baraboo.
2021-22 All-Area boys wrestling team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys wrestling team
Co-wrestlers of the year
Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton and Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette. Rivera, a University of Wisconsin commit, claimed his third state tournament title by winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 126 pounds by technical fall (20-3) over Milton’s Matt Haldiman on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center. He was undefeated as a senior, 53-0 after the individual state tournament, then picked up two more victories (55-0) at team state. Mankowski also completed an undefeated season, winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 220 pounds. Mankowski (44-0) defeated Oak Creek’s Will Haeger 13-5 in the title bout.
Coaches of the year
Stoughton co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey. They led Stoughton to their ninth consecutive appearance and 16th overall appearance at the WIAA team state tournament. Stoughton, the only area team to qualify for team state, came on strong in the postseason. The Vikings defeated Mukwonago 33-28 in the Milton sectional, then topped Glendale Nicolet 53-24 in a Division 1 state semifinal before dropping a 39-35 decision to eventual champion Kaukauna in the semifinal round.
First team
106 pounds – Christopher Anderson, so., Sun Prairie (sixth place, Division 1);
113 – Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi (third place, Division 2);
120 – Danny Heiser, fr., Evansville (first place, Division 2);
126 – Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton (first place, Division 1) and Chase Beckett, sr., Portage (first place, Division 2);
132 – Kyler Neuberger, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (fourth place, Division 1);
138 – Hunter Klietz, sr., Janesville Craig (state qualifier, Division 1);
145 – Royce Nilo, jr., Milton (sixth place, Division 1);
152 – Zane Licht, jr., Lodi (first place, Division 2);
160 – Cash Stewart, sr., Poynette (second place, Division 3);
170 – Aeoden Sinclair, so., Milton (first place, Division 1) and Owen Heiser, jr., Evansville (first place, Division 2);
182 – Kade Desormeau, sr., Milton (state qualifier, Division 1);
195 – Gabriel Klatt, so., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy (second place, Division 1);
220 – Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette (first place, Division 1);
285 – Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton (second place, Division 1)
Honorable mention
106 – Gunner Katzenmeyer, sr., Evansville; Cole Cunningham, fr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 113 – Aiden Slama, fr., Milton (sixth place, Division 1); J.J. Poarch, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; 120 – Chance Suddeth, jr., Stoughton;
126 – Matt Haldiman, jr., Milton; Mason Mau, so., Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus; 132 – Cole Sarbacker, so., Stoughton; Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi; 138 – Brandon Liddle, jr., Oregon;
145 – Brady Schuh, sr., Monroe; Landon Radtke, jr., River Valley; James Amacher, jr., Poynette; 152 – Lowell Arnold, sr., Portage; Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton; Cayden Brandenburg, so., Janesville Parker; 160 – Brody Hemauer, sr., DeForest; Michael Schliem, sr., Milton;
170 – Elijah Bauer, sr., DeForest; Jesus Chavez-Alejandre, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Devin Judd, jr., Reedsburg; Owen Bahr, sr., Poynette; 182 – Cael Wozniak, sr., Verona; Luke Statz, jr., Baraboo; 195 – Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee; John Harman, sr., Stoughton; Charlie Eckert, sr., Milton; Jack Callen, sr., Portage; Grant Chadwick, jr., Marshall.
220 – Wyatt Ripp, sr., Lodi; Guenther Switzer, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland; Jack Sweitzer, jr., Waunakee; 285 – Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Jay Hanson, sr., Verona; Jesus Gonzalez, so., Reedsburg; Brock Beyer, sr., Lodi; Isaac Bunker, jr., Monroe; Jackson Geitner, so., Poynette.
2021-22 All-Area boys hockey team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys hockey team
Co-players of the year
Madison Edgewood senior forward Cody Menzel and Madison Edgewood senior forward J.J. Wiebusch.
Coach of the year
Pete Rothering, Madison Edgewood — Rothering led Edgewood to a 25-4 record, an undefeated Badger West Conference season and the league crown, and to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game. The Crusaders defeated Green Bay Notre Dame 3-1 in the state semifinals before falling to Hudson 6-2 in the title game.
First team
Cody Menzel, sr., F, Madison Edgewood — Menzel (50 goals, 49 assists, 99 points, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net), who helped the Crusaders reach the Division 1 state final, was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team choice on the All-Badger West Conference team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist for top forward by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.
J.J. Wiebusch, sr., F, Madison Edgewood — Wiebusch (44-57-101), who helped lead the Crusaders to the Division 1 state title game, was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist.
Kyle Rohrer, jr., F, Oregon — Rohrer (43-68-111) was a second-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a second-team choice on the All-Badger West team and a Joe Pavelski award finalist.
Nick Mast, sr., F, Sauk Prairie co-op — Mast (46-28-74) was a second-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team.
Aidan Lenz, sr., F, Madison Edgewood — Lenz (21-49-70) was a first-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a second-team choice on the All-Badger West team.
Reece Cordray, jr., F, Verona — Cordray (34-32-66) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team selection on the All-Big Eight team.
Parker Murn, sr., D, Madison Edgewood — Murn (9-43-52) was a first-team selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team and a finalist for the Davis Drewiske award for top defenseman by WisconsinPrepHockey.net.
McCarthy Reed, sr., D, Waunakee — Reed (29-40-69) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team pick on All-Badger East team and a finalist for the Davis Drewiske award.
Samuel Knight, sr., D, Madison Memorial — Knight (16-23-39) was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a first-team choice on the All-Big Eight team and the Big Eight player of the year.
Troy Tollefson, sr., D, Verona — Tollefson (4-11-15) was an honorable-mention pick on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team selection on the All-Big Eight team.
Cooper Oakes, sr., GT, Reedsburg co-op — Oakes (19-7-0, 2.11 goals against, .923 save percentage, four shutouts) was a second-team choice on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team pick on the All-Badger West team.
Rowan White, so., GT, Madison Edgewood — White (21-3-0, 1.72, .926, five shutouts) was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team and a second-team pick on the All-Badger West team.
Honorable mention
Forwards – Andrew Jicha, so., Oregon; Luke Mast, jr., Sauk Prairie, co-op; Anthony Heinrichs, sr., Verona; David Emerich, sr., Waunakee; Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig/Janesville Parker; Brady Engelkes, so., Middleton; Pavel Rettig, sr., Waunakee; Tyler Steuck, jr., Janesville; Sammy Contrucci, sr., Madison Memorial; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Luxford, jr., Sun Prairie; Gannon Kligora, sr., Milton; Gavin Hearly, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Bobby Shaw, sr., DeForest; Max Unitan, sr., Monona Grove.
Defensemen – Hakon Peterson, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op; Simeon Pommerening, sr., McFarland; Ryan Inman, sr., Middleton; Caden Feinstein, so., Madison Memorial; David Dina, so., Verona; Carson Lindell, sr., Verona; Connor Strasser, sr., Beaver Dam co-op; Brayden Olstad, sr., Waunakee; Grant Marsich, sr., Reedsburg co-op; Andrew Budzinski, sr., Madison Edgewood.
Goaltenders – Tyler Kreft, sr., Madison Memorial; Noah McCrary, sr., Sun Prairie; Cam Haynes, jr., Middleton; Owen Hebgen, sr., Verona; Alex Kaminsky, sr., DeForest; Logan Walmer, sr., Waunakee.