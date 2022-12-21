 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Middleton roars past Madison West

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half as the Cardinals defeated Madison West 76-33.

Brody Hartig, DeForest boys basketball: Hartig scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as the Norskies beat Beaver Dam 67-54.

Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie West girls basketball: Auston’s 18 points led four players in double figures as the Wolves beat Waunakee 69-51.

People are also reading…

From the box

  • Tyler Haney scored 20 points as Sun Prairie West beat Janesville Craig 81-64.

  • Gunnar Nachreiner scored two goals and had an assist as Sauk Prairie beat McFarland 7-2.

  • Teagan Mallegni scored 35 points in McFarland's 71-46 win over Beloit Turner.

  • Owen Elliott scored all of his 15 points — on five 3s — in the first half and Waunakee defeated Watertown 79-39.

  • Isaiah Erb scored 11 points and Lucca Svaldi had 10 as Monona Grove lost to Fort Atkinson 51-46.

  • Rylan Obe

  • rg scored 13 points in DeForest’s 46-40 win over Watertown.

  • Jack Marske scored two goals for Verona in a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie United.

  • Jack Madoch (50 free, 100 back) and Jackson Esteves (200, 500 free) each won two events as Middleton defeated Sun Prairie West (141-42) and Beloit Memorial (148-32) in a do

  • uble dual.

  • Corbin Wardrop scored 17 points to lead Sauk Prairie past Reedsburg 72-55.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Packers Handle Rams At Home On MNF

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics