3 high school sports stars of the night: Middleton girls win golf triangular

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: She shot an even-par 71 as the Cardinals (312) easily won their triangular at Pleasant View Golf Course against Janesville Parker (387) and Janesville Craig (411).

Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie West girls golf: Royle was the medalist with 80 as the Wolves won a triangular over Madison East and host Beloit Memorial at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.

Xavier Stein and Ben Brody, Madison West boys soccer: Goals by Stein (43rd minute) and Brody (73rd) gave West a 2-1 victory over Janesville Craig.

Celia Wallace, Anna Wickizer and Tia Beirne, Madison West girls cross country: Wallace (21:02), Wickizer (21:04) and Beirne (21:17) finished 1-2-3 to lead the Regents to the team title of the Verona Invitational on Tuesday. West finished with 21 points followed by New Glarus/Monticello with 64 and Verona with 65.