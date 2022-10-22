3 high school sports stars of the night: Middleton finishes as runner-up at girls tennis team state

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Netra Somasundaram and Lydia Sabat, Middleton girls tennis: Somasundaram (No. 1) and Sabat (No. 3) each won their singles matches, but the Cardinals fell to Hartland Arrowhead 4-2 in the championship match of the WIAA Division 1 state team tournament. Earlier, Middleton defeated Milwaukee DSHA 5-2 in a semifinal match.

Hannah Poehling, Madison Edgewood girls tennis: Poehling (No. 4 singles) was the lone winner as the Crusaders lost to University School of Milwaukee 6-1 in a semifinal match of the WIAA Division 2 state team tournament.

Milo Kohl and Max Adrians, Monona Grove boys soccer: Kohl scored two goals and Adrians made eight saves as the Silver Eagles defeated Sauk Prairie 4-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

Oregon senior Dasha Vorontsov: Vorontsov was the girls winner and Stoughton senior Mallory Reiser was third at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton cross country sectional. Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas was second in the boys race in Stoughton.

From the box WIAA soccer regional finals – Division 1: Middleton 2, Badger 0; Madison West 1, Madison East 0, OT; Verona 5, Sun Prairie West 1; Beloit Memorial 2, Madison Memorial 2 (BM, 4-3, PK). Division 2: Oregon 6, Milton 0; Monona Grove 4, Sauk Prairie 0. Division 3: McFarland 3, Edgerton 1; Evansville 3, Madison Edgewood 0; Wisconsin Dells 6, Mount Horeb 1. Division 4:

Lakeside Lutheran 2, Madison Country Day 1; Lake Country Lutheran 4, Lodi 1.

WIAA volleyball regional finals – Division 1: Waunakee 3, Madison Memorial 0; Verona 3, Onalaska 0; Holmen 3, DeForest 2; Middleton 3, Monona Grove 0; Fort Atkinson 3, Oregon 1; Stoughton 3, Janesville Craig 2. Division 2: Sauk Prairie 3, Ripon 0; Madison Edgewood 3, Whitewater 1; McFarland 3, Lakeside Lutheran 1. Division 4:

Heritage Christian 3, Madison Abundant Life 0.

WIAA cross country sectionals (team state qualifiers) – Division 1 at DeForest: Boys—Madison West, Middleton. Girls—Waunakee, Middleton.