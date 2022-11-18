3 high school sports stars of the night: McFarland routs Whitewater in girls basketball

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 24 points as the Spartans easily defeated Whitewater 72-24.
Ryan Oberg, DeForest girls basketball: Oberg’s 15 points led four players in double figures as DeForest defeated Baraboo 68-37. Ally Armstrong (12), Jada Kelliher (11) and Aspin Kelliher (11) also scored in double figures.
Mason Pommerening, McFarland boys hockey: Pommerening had the lone goal for the Spartans in a 6-1 loss to Mequon Homestead.
From the box
Girls basketball: Waunakee 50, Sauk Prairie 43; Fort Atkinson 46, Mount Horeb 35; Oregon 64, Stoughton 34.