3 high school sports stars of the night: McFarland rallies behind Gwen Crull's 21-kill outing

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Gwen Crull, McFarland girls volleyball: The Spartans bounced back after losing the first set 25-23 to Whitewater, sweeping the next three sets. Crull led the way with 21 kills and four blocks. Ava Dean had 36 assists.
Sonya Agapov, Middleton girls tennis: Agapov, the team’s No. 1 singles player and a state qualifier last season, defeated Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-3. The Cardinals blanked the Purgolders 7-0.
Sophia Jiang, Madison Memorial girls tennis: Jiang defeated Beloit Memorial No. 1 singles player Andrea Akeman 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Memorial’s Amy Yao swept Alexandra Cabrera 6-0, 6-0. The Spartans won the dual meet 6-0.
From the box
- Lodi No. 1 singles player Rachel Winters defeated Mayville’s Angelina Wojahn 6-0, 6-0 in girls tennis. The Blue Devils won the dual meet 6-1.
- Middleton’s Sierra Pertzborn had seven kills, three aces and six blocks in a 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West. Jordan LaScala delivered 10 kills and seven digs for the Cardinals.
- Sauk Prairie’s Maggie Hartwig had 10 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Mount Horeb. Ellery Apel led the Eagles with 12 digs.