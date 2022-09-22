 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Maria Brennan, Purgolders win tight match over Monroe

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Maria Brennan, Madison East girls tennis: Brennan defeated Monroe’s Krissi Haumer 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles play. The Purgolders won the dual meet 4-3 over Monroe. Teammate Jaylyn Decorah defeated Lindsay Leuzinger 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles competition.

Milo Kohl, Monona Grove boys soccer: Kohl scored two goals and assisted on a pair in a 7-2 win over Milton on Tuesday. Teammate Nathan Haberli also had two goals and an assist. The Silver Eagles, ranked fifth in Division 2, improved to 9-2-1.

Gracie Clary, Lodi girls volleyball: Clary led the Blue Devils in aces (5) and tallied 10 kills in a 3-2 win over Poynette on Tuesday. Teammate Olivia Heyroth totaled 35 digs.

