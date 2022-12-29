 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Madison Memorial ices Monona Grove

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Caden Feinstein, Madison Memorial boys hockey: Feinstein had four goals and three assists for the Spartans in a 9-3 win over Monona Grove.

Emma Stebbeds, Metro Lynx girls hockey: Stebbeds scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over St. Croix.

William McDonald and Benjamin Wenkman, Madison West boys hockey: McDonald’s three goals and Wenkman’s two goals and assist powered the Regents past Ashland 6-1.

From the box

  • Avery Blue scored 16 points, but Madison Memorial fell to Milwaukee DSHA 77-55.

  • Devin Kerska scored 15 points as the Sauk Prairie boys defeated Walworth Big Foot 64-38.

  • Landon Froese scored three goals and Luke Mast scored twice in Sauk Prairie's 9-1 win over Cedarburg.
