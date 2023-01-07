 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Madison Memorial goes overtime to defeat Middleton

Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Spencer Vanden Heuvel, Madison Memorial boys hockey: Vanden Heuvel scored in overtime — his second goal of the game — as the Spartans defeated Middleton 5-4.

Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Edgewood gymnastics: Rufenacht won two events (bars, vault) and captured the all-around to lead Verona/Edgewood to the Division 1 championship of the Mount Horeb Invitational.

Devin Johnson, Waunakee boys basketball: Johnson’s 22 points led the Warriors to a 62-57 win over Stevens Point.

From the box

Tags

