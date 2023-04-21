Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Henry Bishop, Edgewood baseball: Bishop allowed six hits, struck out six and walked two to lead the Crusaders past Monroe 3-1. Monroe had more than one baserunner in only three innings.

Levi Christian, Waunakee boys tennis: Christian (No. 1 singles) defeated Ben Wozniak of Wauwatosa West, 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-7 to help the Warriors to a 5-2 dual-meet victory.

Andrew Regnier, Waunakee boys track: Regnier won the 800 meters (1 minute, 16.91 seconds) and 1,600 (4:29.31) as the Warriors ran away with the Watertown Invitational title with 179 points. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland was a distant second at 113.5 and Sun Prairie West third at 105.5.