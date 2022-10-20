3 high school sports stars of the night: Madison Edgewood blanks Dodgeville/Mineral Point in soccer

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Owen Orville, Madison Edgewood boys soccer: Orville scored two goals to lead Edgewood past Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Camilo Sandoval and Declan Hurley each had a goal and goalkeeper Wesley Donovan made two saves.

Jenna Pistono, Sauk Prairie girls volleyball: Pistono had 14 assists as top-seeded Sauk Prairie easily defeated Berlin in straight sets in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. Ellery Apel had 10 digs.

Bubba Blair, Cole Williams and Rowan Wagner, McFarland boys soccer: Blair had two goals, Williams and Wagner each had a goal and an assist and the Spartans defeated Platteville 8-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Cole Larson assisted on two goals.

Trysten Schroeder, Rylee Vinney and Anna Szepieniec, DeForest girls volleyball: Schroeder (21 assists), Vinney (28 digs) and Szepieniec (11 kills) led DeForest past Tomah in four sets in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

From the box

WIAA volleyball regional semifinals – Division 1: Madison Memorial 3, Sparta 1; Verona 3, Baraboo 0; Holmen 3, Madison East 0; Monona Grove 3, Madison West 1. Division 2:

Madison Edgewood 3, East Troy 2.

WIAA soccer regional semifinals – Division 3: Mount Horeb 2, Lake Mills 0. Division 4: Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 1, Mayville 0; Lodi 1, Living Word Lutheran 0.