3 high school sports stars of the night: Lily Olson continues winning ways against Reedsburg

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Lily Olson, Edgewood girls tennis: The defending Division 2 state singles champion champ defeated Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play. The Crusaders won the match 7-0. Olson improved to 7-1 in singles.
Brian Vazquez, Verona boys soccer: Vazquez posted a hat trick in a 7-0 win over McFarland. He also had an assist on a first-half goal by Connor Gage, who was named first-team All-State last season. Gage ended with two goals and an assist. The Wildcats improved to 2-0.
Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: Yang earned a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Verona’s Naisha Nagpal in No. 1 singles play. The match showcased two singles competitors who made deep Division 1 state runs last fall. The Wildcats won the match 6-1.
From the box
- Mount Horeb boys soccer’s Nate Thompson delivered a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Reedsburg.
- Monona Grove boys soccer’s Milo Kohl scored two goals and had an assist in a 4-0 win over Watertown. The Silver Eagles improved to 3-1.
- Madison Memorial girls tennis’ Grace Bonnell and Mihika Shivakumar defeated Janesville Craig’s Mackenna Kelly and Victoria Barajas 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles play. The Spartans won the match 4-3.
- Sauk Prairie girls volleyball’s Annika Braund had 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Oregon.