 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Lily Olson continues winning ways against Reedsburg

  • 0
State tennis photo 10-16

Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson returns a shot against East Troy's Lauren Lindow during their WIAA Division 2 championship match last season at Nielsen Stadium.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Lily Olson, Edgewood girls tennis: The defending Division 2 state singles champion champ defeated Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play. The Crusaders won the match 7-0. Olson improved to 7-1 in singles.

Brian Vazquez, Verona boys soccer: Vazquez posted a hat trick in a 7-0 win over McFarland. He also had an assist on a first-half goal by Connor Gage, who was named first-team All-State last season. Gage ended with two goals and an assist. The Wildcats improved to 2-0.

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: Yang earned a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Verona’s Naisha Nagpal in No. 1 singles play. The match showcased two singles competitors who made deep Division 1 state runs last fall. The Wildcats won the match 6-1.

People are also reading…

From the box

  • Mount Horeb boys soccer’s Nate Thompson delivered a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Reedsburg.
  • Monona Grove boys soccer’s Milo Kohl scored two goals and had an assist in a 4-0 win over Watertown. The Silver Eagles improved to 3-1.
  • Madison Memorial girls tennis’ Grace Bonnell and Mihika Shivakumar defeated Janesville Craig’s Mackenna Kelly and Victoria Barajas 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles play. The Spartans won the match 4-3.
  • Sauk Prairie girls volleyball’s Annika Braund had 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Oregon.
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics