3 high school sports stars of the night: Lily Olson continues winning ways against Reedsburg

Stars of the night

Lily Olson, Edgewood girls tennis: The defending Division 2 state singles champion champ defeated Reedsburg’s Stephanie Torres 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play. The Crusaders won the match 7-0. Olson improved to 7-1 in singles.

Brian Vazquez, Verona boys soccer: Vazquez posted a hat trick in a 7-0 win over McFarland. He also had an assist on a first-half goal by Connor Gage, who was named first-team All-State last season. Gage ended with two goals and an assist. The Wildcats improved to 2-0.