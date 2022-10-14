3 high school sports stars of the night: Lily Olson advances to D2 state semifinals in tennis

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Lily Olson, Edgewood girls tennis: Olson defeated The Prairie School’s Lillian Jorgenson 6-2, 6-0 in the WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinals to advance to her second-consecutive semifinal. She defeated New Berlin Eisenhower’s Kendall Witt 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. She will face East Troy’s Lauren Lindow on Saturday.

Netra Somasundaram, Middleton girls tennis: Somasundaram won her Division 1 state third-round match over Westosha Central’s Gwen Hammond 6-1, 6-4 in No. 1 singles play. She dropped the quarterfinal match to unbeaten Parker Christensen of Elkhorn 6-3, 6-0. Somasundaram will face Whitefish Bay’s Clare Schaefer for an opportunity to compete for fifth place on Saturday.

Annika Curran, Verona girls swim and dive: Curran won the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.74) and 100 freestyle (55.31) in a triple-dual meet against Madison West and Janesville Parker. The Wildcats won the meet with 108 points. Teammate Annika Rufenacht won the 1-meter dive (237.35).

From the box

High school football scores from Week 9e: Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10; Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0; Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10; Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12; Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0; Verona 44, Madison West 0; Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14; Sun Prairie East 76, Stoughton 7; DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21; Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6.

Mason Folkers scored a rushing touchdown for Edgewood football in a 13-10 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.

Brian Vasquez-Trejo scored two goals for Verona boys soccer in a 9-0 win over Monona Grove.

Maddie Hartwig recorded 12 kills and six blocks for Sauk Prairie girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Watertown on Thursday.