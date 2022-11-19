3 high school sports stars of the night: LaFollette girls basketall cruises past Memorial

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Alayna West, Madison La Follette girls basketball: West scored 48 points, including four 3-point field goals, to pace the Lancers to a 70-54 victory over Madison Memorial.
Valerie Richardson, Madison East girls basketball: Richardson scored 20 points to lead the Purgolders past Madison West 77-27. Kearra Jones had 19 points and Kylah McCullers 17 for East.
Paige Lambe, Verona girls basketball: Lambe scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Verona routed Beloit Memorial 112-24.