 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: LaFollette girls basketall cruises past Memorial

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Alayna West, Madison La Follette girls basketball: West scored 48 points, including four 3-point field goals, to pace the Lancers to a 70-54 victory over Madison Memorial.

Valerie Richardson, Madison East girls basketball: Richardson scored 20 points to lead the Purgolders past Madison West 77-27. Kearra Jones had 19 points and Kylah McCullers 17 for East.

Paige Lambe, Verona girls basketball: Lambe scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Verona routed Beloit Memorial 112-24.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics