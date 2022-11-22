3 high school sports stars of the night: Jaelyn Kelliher, DeForest beat Reedsburg in girls basketbll

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Jada Kelliher and Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: Kelliher (18) and Derlein (17) combined for 35 points as the Norskies downed Reedsburg 73-60.
Ella Fager, Mount Horeb girls basketball: She scored 17 points to lead the Vikings past Milton 65-50.
Claire Meudt, Waunakee girls basketball: Meudt led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Warriors defeated Portage 76-19.
From the box
- Girls basketball: Watertown 47, Sauk Prairie 32; Madison Memorial 71, Janesville Parker 57; Stoughton 75, Monroe 15.
Boys hockey: Monona Grove 7, Baraboo 1; Sauk Prairie 4, Holmen/Aquinas 2.
- Boys basketball: Rio 65, Madison Country Day 52.