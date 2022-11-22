 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Jaelyn Kelliher, DeForest beat Reedsburg in girls basketbll

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jada Kelliher and Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest girls basketball: Kelliher (18) and Derlein (17) combined for 35 points as the Norskies downed Reedsburg 73-60.

Ella Fager, Mount Horeb girls basketball: She scored 17 points to lead the Vikings past Milton 65-50.

Claire Meudt, Waunakee girls basketball: Meudt led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Warriors defeated Portage 76-19.

From the box

  • Girls basketball: Watertown 47, Sauk Prairie 32; Madison Memorial 71, Janesville Parker 57; Stoughton 75, Monroe 15.

Boys hockey: Monona Grove 7, Baraboo 1; Sauk Prairie 4, Holmen/Aquinas 2.

  • Boys basketball: Rio 65, Madison Country Day 52.
