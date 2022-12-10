 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Jacob Hibner, Ty Fernholz lead Stoughton basketball

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jacob Hibner and Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Hibner (23 points-seven 3-pointers) and Fernholz (22-6) combined for 45 points and 13 3’s in a 73-56 win over Monroe.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 29 points in the Spartans’ 85-37 win over Evansville.

Gatlin Empey, Stoughton wrestling: Empey’s 6-3 decision at 170 pounds in the last bout of the match gave the Vikings a 33-30 win over Waunakee.

From the box

People are also reading…

  • Claire Meudt scored 23 points for Waunakee in a 53-44 overtime loss to Watertown.
  • Evan Miles scored 18 points in Oregon’s 78-61 win over Monona Grove.
  • Tyler Genschaw had twogoals and an assist as Monona Grove defeated McFarland 8-5.

Al Deang scored 11 points as Madison Edgewood downed Fort Atkinson 52-41.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Friday, Dec. 9

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics