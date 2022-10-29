3 high school sports stars of the night: Izzy Enz leads Edgewood to Badger West swim title

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Izzy Enz, Madison Edgewood girls swimming: Enz (200 free, 500 free) won two events and swam the anchor leg on two winning relays (200-free, 400-free) to lead the Crusaders to the championship of the Badger West Conference meet. Edgewood won with 549 points. Baraboo was a distance second with 372.5.

Tait Haag, Middleton girls swimming: Haag won two events (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and swam a leg on the first-place 400 freestyle relay as the Cardinals won the Big Eight Conference meet. Middleton finished with 633.5 points, well ahead of second-place Madison West at 518. Verona was third with 511.5.

Morgan Heilman, Alyssa Hagen and Tessa Gordon, Monona Grove girls swimming: Heilman (100 back), Hagen (200 free) and Gordon (100 fly) were the only individual winners, but the Silver Eagles easily won the Badger East Conference meet with 587 points. Waunakee was second with 457. Hagen also swam legs on the victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Gordon (200 free) and Heilman (400 free) also swam on the winning relays.