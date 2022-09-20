3 high school sports stars of the night: Izzi Stricker claims victory at the Badger East Tournament

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Izzi Stricker, Waunakee girls golf: Stricker shot 74 to win the Badger East Conference Tournament. She outshot Milton’s Hannah Dunk by a stroke. Fellow Warrior Jordan Shipshock shot 76 to place third. The Warriors (324) defeated second-place Milton by 49 strokes.

Oregon girls golf: Delainey Halverson shot 78 to finish second in the Badger West Conference Tournament. Fellow Panther Addison Sabel finished third with 83. Oregon defeated Reedsburg by 14 strokes.

Naisha Nagpal, Verona girls tennis: Nagpal defeated Janesville Parker’s Chloe Lovelace 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play in a 7-0 dual meet win. Annalise Cooper defeated Alexandra Craker 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles action. Nagpal improved to 20-1, while Cooper improved to 11-10.

Milo Kohl, Monona Grove boys soccer: Kohl scored two goals and assisted on a pair in a 7-2 win over Milton. Fellow Silver Eagle Nathan Haberli also had two goals and an assist. The Silver Eagles, ranked fifth in Division 2, improved to 9-2-1.

From the box

Monona Grove’s No. 1 doubles pair Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins defeated Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Alana Ringen 6-4, 6-0in girls tennis. The Silver Eagles lost the dual meet 4-3.

Madison West’s No. 1 singles player Audrey Yu defeated Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-0 in girls tennis.

The Regents swept the Purgolders 7-0.

Edgewood’s Wesley Donovan tallied 12 saves in a 2-1 loss to Oregon in boys soccer.

Tuesday’s results

Girls golf

Badger West Conference Championship – Oregon 347, Reedsburg 361, Mount Horeb 377, Edgewood 386, Baraboo 389, Portage 431.

Badger East Conference Championship – Waunakee 324, Milton 373, DeForest 387, Monona Grove 387, Fort Atkinson 401, Stoughton 436, Beaver Dam 472, Watertown 497.

Girls tennis

Watertown Lutheran Prep 4, Lodi 3; Stoughton 4, Monona Grove 3; Madison West 7, Madison East 0.

Girls volleyball

McFarland 3, Jefferson 0; Middleton 3, Janesville Parker 0; Madison Memorial 3, Madison East; Lodi 3, Poynette 2.

Boys soccer

Waunakee 2, Beaver Dam 1; Sun Prairie East 1, Sun Prairie West 0; Madison Memorial 4, Madison East 0; Monona Grove 7, Milton 2; Oregon 2, Edgewood 1; Mount Horeb 7, Monroe 0; Baraboo 3, Sauk Prairie 1; Reedsburg 4, Portage/Poynette 2; Middleton 14, Janesville Parker 0.

Boys volleyball

Madison La Follette 3, Fort Atkinson 0.

Girls swim and dive

Milton 134, Beaver Dam 20.

