3 high school sports stars of the night: Hibner, Fernholz lead Stoughton basketball

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Jacob Hibner and Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Hibner (23 points-seven 3-pointers) and Fernholz (22-6) combined for 45 points and 13 3’s in a 73-56 win over Monroe.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 29 points in the Spartans’ 85-37 win over Evansville.
Gatlin Empey, Stoughton wrestling: Empey’s 6-3 decision at 170 pounds in the last bout of the match gave the Vikings a 33-30 win over Waunakee.
From the box
- Claire Meudt scored 23 points for Waunakee in a 53-44 overtime loss to Watertown.
- Evan Miles scored 18 points in Oregon’s 78-61 win over Monona Grove.
- Tyler Genschaw had twogoals and an assist as Monona Grove defeated McFarland 8-5.
Al Deang scored 11 points as Madison Edgewood downed Fort Atkinson 52-41.
Photos: Verona boys soccer knocks off Milwaukee Marquette for Division 1 state championship
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!