PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Gavyn Hurley, Middleton beat Madison Memorial

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley’s 17 points led four Cardinals players in double figures during a 71-64 victory over Madison Memorial.

Landon Froese, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Froese scored in overtime to give the Eagles a 5-4 victory over the Onalaska co-op.

Charles Norland-Au, Madison Country Day boys basketball: Norland-Au scored 18 points, all on 3s, but the Prairie Hawks fell to Johnson Creek 63-52.

From the box

  • Dylan Lenz had a goal and assist in Madison Edgewood’s 6-0 victory over Monroe.
  • Reak Riak scored 24 points as Madison La Follette defeated Janesville Craig 87-68.
