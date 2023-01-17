 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 high school sports stars of the night: Duo leads Mount Horeb gymnastics to victory

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Milo Boyle, Madison Memorial boys hockey: Boyle broke a 3-3 tie with 51 seconds left to give the Spartans a 4-3 win over Beloit Memorial.

Karsyn Nelson and Brokklyn Tortorice, Monona Grove girls basketball: Nelson scored 13 points and Tortorice added 12 as the Silver Eagles nipped Waunakee 47-46.

Athena Ouradnik and Annelle Moyer, Mount Horeb gymnastics: Ouradnik (34.25) and Moyer (33.95) finished 1-2 in the all-around to pace the Vikings to a 135.95-124-80 victory over Watertown.

From the box

  • Isaiah Erb scored 21 points and Cole Inda added 18 as Monona Grove downed Lake Geneva Badger 69-58.

  • Gavyn Hurley, Owen Cooney and Will Garlock each scored 12 points to lead Middleton past Janesville Craig 61-48.

  • Claire Meudt led Waunakee with 17 points in its loss to Monona Grove.

  • Nolan Wallace’s 15 points led four players in double figures in Madison Abundant Life’s 73-41 victory over Pecatonica.

  • Ty Paulios scored two goals and had an assist and Caleb DeChambeau, scored one goal with four assists as the McFarland routed Milton 8-1.

  • Aspin Kelliher scored 12 points and Rylan Oberg added 11 as the DeForest girls beat Milton 51-37.

  • Luke Mast scored two goals in Sauk Prairie’s 4-2 win over Stevens Point Pacelli.

  • Lyon Hall (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) won two events and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay for McFarland in a 101-69 victory over Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

