3 high school sports stars of the night: Duo leads Mount Horeb gymnastics to victory

Isaiah Erb scored 21 points and Cole Inda added 18 as Monona Grove downed Lake Geneva Badger 69-58.

Gavyn Hurley, Owen Cooney and Will Garlock each scored 12 points to lead Middleton past Janesville Craig 61-48.

Claire Meudt led Waunakee with 17 points in its loss to Monona Grove.

Nolan Wallace’s 15 points led four players in double figures in Madison Abundant Life’s 73-41 victory over Pecatonica.

Ty Paulios scored two goals and had an assist and Caleb DeChambeau, scored one goal with four assists as the McFarland routed Milton 8-1.

Aspin Kelliher scored 12 points and Rylan Oberg added 11 as the DeForest girls beat Milton 51-37.

Luke Mast scored two goals in Sauk Prairie’s 4-2 win over Stevens Point Pacelli.