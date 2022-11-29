 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Drew Hanzel, Waunakee outlast Sauk Prairie in boys basketball

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Drew Hanzel, Waunakee boys basketball: Hanzel scored 21 points as the Warriors squeaked by Sauk Prairie 75-74 in overtime. Jake Bova had 18 points and Waunakee went 10-for-14 from the foul line for its only points in OT.

Caleb DeChambeau and Mason Pommerening, McFarland boys hockey: DeChambeau and Pommerening each scored three goals in the Spartans’ 8-1 victory over DeForest.

Arriana Eubanks, Madison Memorial girls basketball: Eubanks scored 20 points to lead the Spartans past Beloit Memorial 90-49.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome new baby boy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics