3 high school sports stars of the night: Delainey Halverson, Drew Hoffer lead Oregon golfers

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Delainey Halverson and Drew Hoffer, Oregon girls golf: Halverson shot a 38 and Hoffer 39 to lead Oregon past Mount Horeb 165-183 in a dual meet at Norsk Golf Club.
Blake Oleson, Verona boys cross country: Oleson’s second-place finish of 16 minutes, 52 seconds paced five Wildcats runners in the top 10 as Verona won its invitational. Verona’s scorers finished 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10 for 29 points. Mauston finished second at 77; McFarland was third with 86.
Nathan Haberli and Oscar Adame, Monona Grove boys soccer: Haberli scored five goals for the second straight match and Oscar Adame had three as the Silver Eagles beat Stoughton 9-0 for their fourth straight shutout.
Ava Dean, McFarland girls volleyball: Dean had 27 assists to lead the Spartans past Edgerton in straight sets.
From the box
- Spencer Alf, a McFarland sophomore, ran 17:08 to finish third at the Verona Invitational. The Spartans finished third.
- Naisha Nagpal of Verona beat Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles, but Middleton prevailed 6-1 in a dual meet.
- Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang won at No. 1 singles and the Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles team of Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster also won, but Madison Memorial won the dual meet 5-2.
- Annika Braund had 12 kills, Jenna Pistono had 17 assists and Alexis Klemm had 12 digs as Sauk Prairie defeated Madison Edgewood in straight sets.
- Freshman Sari Marks had 17 assists and sophomore Porter Pate had 27 digs for Sun Prairie West in a four-set loss to Janesville Craig.