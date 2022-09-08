3 high school sports stars of the night: Delainey Halverson, Drew Hoffer lead Oregon golfers

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Delainey Halverson and Drew Hoffer, Oregon girls golf: Halverson shot a 38 and Hoffer 39 to lead Oregon past Mount Horeb 165-183 in a dual meet at Norsk Golf Club.

Blake Oleson, Verona boys cross country: Oleson’s second-place finish of 16 minutes, 52 seconds paced five Wildcats runners in the top 10 as Verona won its invitational. Verona’s scorers finished 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10 for 29 points. Mauston finished second at 77; McFarland was third with 86.

Nathan Haberli and Oscar Adame, Monona Grove boys soccer: Haberli scored five goals for the second straight match and Oscar Adame had three as the Silver Eagles beat Stoughton 9-0 for their fourth straight shutout.

Ava Dean, McFarland girls volleyball: Dean had 27 assists to lead the Spartans past Edgerton in straight sets.

From the box

Spencer Alf, a McFarland sophomore, ran 17:08 to finish third at the Verona Invitational. The Spartans finished third.

Naisha Nagpal of Verona beat Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles, but Middleton prevailed 6-1 in a dual meet.

Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang won at No. 1 singles and the Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles team of Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster also won, but Madison Memorial won the dual meet 5-2.

Annika Braund had 12 kills, Jenna Pistono had 17 assists and Alexis Klemm had 12 digs as Sauk Prairie defeated Madison Edgewood in straight sets.

Freshman Sari Marks had 17 assists and sophomore Porter Pate had 27 digs for Sun Prairie West in a four-set loss to Janesville Craig.