3 high school sports stars of the night: DeForest goes to OT for victory

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Carter Morrison, DeForest boys basketball: Morrison’s two points in the third overtime — his only points of the game — provided the winning margin as the Norskies nipped Sauk Prairie 82-80. Brody Hartig led DeForest with 20 points.
Alayna West, Madison La Follette girls basketball: West had 33 points and 35 rebounds to lead the Lancers past Beloit Memorial 72-64.
Ethan Johnson, Monona Grove boys swimming: Johnson (200, 100 free) won two events and anchored the winning 400 free relay in a 98-72 victory over Fort Atkinson. Hayden McGlynn (100 fly, 500 free) also won two events for the Silver Eagles.
From the box
- Josh Manchester scored 20 points and Rocco Richie 18 as Mount Horeb defeated Stoughton 65-57 in overtime. Manchester (3-3) and Richie (4-4) were a combined 7-for-7 from the line in OT.
- Reagan Briggs (27) and Taylor Stremlow (23) combined for 50 points as the Verona girls defeated Sun Prairie 88-28.
- Otto Meyer scored two goals and had an assist and Tyler Rauls had a goal and two assists to lead Sun Prairie United past Muskego 5-3.
Colin Harrington scored two goals as Sauk Prairie downed Monroe 4-2.
Liam Bakken (152 lbs) and Jackson Mankowski (285) recorded pins, but the Lancers fell to Janesville Parker 54-21.
Avery Blue scored 22 points for Madison Memorial in an 85-58 loss to Janesville Craig.
- Owen Anderson made 27 saves and Madison Memorial defeated Janesville 4-3.
- Grayson Neumann won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM in Verona's 115.5-60.5 victory over Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights.
Will Wallace (195 lbs.) recorded a pin in 19 seconds as Verona downed Madison La Follette 51-24.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving