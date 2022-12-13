 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: DeForest goes to OT for victory

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Carter Morrison, DeForest boys basketball: Morrison’s two points in the third overtime — his only points of the game — provided the winning margin as the Norskies nipped Sauk Prairie 82-80. Brody Hartig led DeForest with 20 points.

Alayna West, Madison La Follette girls basketball: West had 33 points and 35 rebounds to lead the Lancers past Beloit Memorial 72-64.

Ethan Johnson, Monona Grove boys swimming: Johnson (200, 100 free) won two events and anchored the winning 400 free relay in a 98-72 victory over Fort Atkinson. Hayden McGlynn (100 fly, 500 free) also won two events for the Silver Eagles.

From the box

  • Josh Manchester scored 20 points and Rocco Richie 18 as Mount Horeb defeated Stoughton 65-57 in overtime. Manchester (3-3) and Richie (4-4) were a combined 7-for-7 from the line in OT.
  • Reagan Briggs (27) and Taylor Stremlow (23) combined for 50 points as the Verona girls defeated Sun Prairie 88-28.
  • Otto Meyer scored two goals and had an assist and Tyler Rauls had a goal and two assists to lead Sun Prairie United past Muskego 5-3.

  • Colin Harrington scored two goals as Sauk Prairie downed Monroe 4-2.

  • Liam Bakken (152 lbs) and Jackson Mankowski (285) recorded pins, but the Lancers fell to Janesville Parker 54-21.

  • Avery Blue scored 22 points for Madison Memorial in an 85-58 loss to Janesville Craig.

  • Owen Anderson made 27 saves and Madison Memorial defeated Janesville 4-3.
  • Grayson Neumann won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM in Verona's 115.5-60.5 victory over Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights.

  • Will Wallace (195 lbs.) recorded a pin in 19 seconds as Verona downed Madison La Follette 51-24.

