3 high school sports stars of the night: Cianna Wipperfurth wins Stoughton Invite

Here’s who shined in weekend high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Cianna Wipperfurth, Waunakee girls cross country: Wipperfurth won the Stoughton Invite with a time of 18:57.0. Teammates Emily Berger (19:28.9), Brinley Everson (20:03.0) and Rachel Gregorich (20:28.6) all placed in the top 10.
Nico Castellanos, Madison La Follette boys cross country: Castellanos placed fourth (16:26.0) out of 74 runners at the Stoughton Invite. Teammate Gabino Ocotl-Acevedo (17:15.0) was 13th.
Cole Sarbacker, Stoughton football: Sarbacker ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 31-19 win over Portage on Friday night. Teammate Mason Marggi caught 11 passes for 92 yards.
Madison West boys cross country: Zach Temple placed second (16:10.34) at the Bill Greiten Eagle Invite. Six Regents placed in the top 10 as the team won with 25 points.
From the box
- Madison Memorial’s A.J. Kertarkus (16:48.1) and Sun Prairie East’s Patrick McRoberts (17:03.7) both placed top 10 at the Stoughton Invite.
- Gwen Crull totaled 56 kills, eight blocks and six aces over four games as McFarland girls volleyball went 3-1 at the Edgewood Invite.
- Landon Pederson scored a goal in Sun Prairie East’s 5-1 loss to Green Bay Preble in boys soccer.
- Jay Dayne ran for 145 yards and a touchdown for Sun Prairie West football in a 21-14 win over Beaver Dam on Friday.
- Kasey Helgeson threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Mount Horeb/Barneveld football in a 47-20 win over Watertown on Friday.