PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Charlie Erlandson keeps Madison Memorial undefeated

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial, football: Erlandson threw for six touchdowns and ran for one more in the Spartans’ 63-20 victory over Madison East.

Ely Liu, Waunakee, girls tennis: Liu worked a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Sauk Prairie’s Emilia Pape at No. 3 singles as the Warriors came away with a 6-1 victory.

Mason Keyes, DeForest, football: Keyes completed 15 of 21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Norskies past Portage 35-0.

From the box

  • Sebastian Rasmussen ran for 96 yards and a second-half touchdown on 19 carries as Waunakee beat Monona Grove 19-6.
  • Kamarion Parker rushed four times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Madison Memorial’s victory as the Spartans improve to 4-0.
  • Sun Prairie East's Evan Richmond caught two passes — both for touchdowns — totaling 62 yards in the Cardinals' 42-0 victory over Beaver Dam.

