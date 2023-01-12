 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Brody Hartig, Jackson Accuardi power DeForest

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brody Hartig and Jackson Accuardi, DeForest boys basketball: Hartig scored 23 points and Accuardi scored 22 and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Norskies past Portage 68-64.

Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley’s 25 points led the Cardinals to a 70-63 win over Sun Prairie West.

Chris Davis, Sun Prairie West boys basketball: Davis scored 30 points for the Wolves in their loss to Middleton.

From the box

  • Boden Brotzman and Reece Cordray each scored two goals as Verona defeated Beloit Memorial 7-2.

  • Jonah Koon (19) and Jacob Koon (15) combined for 34 points as Madison Abundant Life defeated Monticello 76-31.

  • Tate Schmidt and Michael Gruetzmacher each scored two goals in Waunakee’s 6-1 win over McFarland.

