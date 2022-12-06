 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Brayden Hermsdorf, Oregon victorious

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brayden Hermsdorf, Oregon boys basketball: Hermsdorf scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half to lead the Panthers past Dodgeville 72-56.

Aspin Kelliher, DeForest girls basketball: Kelliher scored 18 points as the Norskies routed Portage 82-11.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 18 points in the Spartans' 67-58 win over Brodhead. 

From the box

  • Carson Brickl scored 17 points in Sauk Prairie's 77-71 loss to Lake Mills.
  • Avery Miller scored 14 points in the Waunakee girls' 70-52 loss to Reedsburg.
  • Athena Ouradnik won three events and captured the all-around as Mount Horeb edged Sauk Prairie 131.8-130.425.
