PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Brady Voss' arm, legs, carry Monona Grove past Stoughton

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brady Voss, Monona Grove football: The Silver Eagles quarterback totaled three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in a 39-0 win over Stoughton. Voss was 12-of-23 passing for 183 yards. Fellow Silver Eagle Gavin Hablewitz carried the ball 22 times for 141 yards and two scores.

Trey Engram, Verona football: Engram rushed 17 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-6 win over Madison East. Wildcats’ quarterback Calvin Strasser tossed two touchdowns and ran one in as well. The Wildcats improved to 2-1.

Mason Lane, Lodi football: Lane was a force for the Blue Devils in a 21-7 win over Lakeside Lutheran. He accounted for all three Blue Devil touchdowns. He carried the ball 14 times for 101 yards and all three TDs. The Blue Devils improved to 3-0.

From the box: Verona girls swim and dive’s Annika Curran won both the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 8.48 seconds) and the 200 individual medley (2:13.41) in a triple dual against Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig. Verona placed first with 135 points. Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch set a pool record in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 57.94.

