3 high school sports stars of the night: Ben Zielke, MG win soccer sectional semifinal

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ben Zielke, Monona Grove boys soccer: Zielke’s goal in the 73rd minute tied the game at 2 and the Silver Eagles eventually prevailed over Union Grove in a shootout 5-3 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

Evin Jordee, Middleton girls volleyball: Jordee had 35 assists as the Cardinals defeated Holmen in straight sets in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal. Sierra Pertzborn added 14 kills and 5 blocks.

Patrick Kurtz, McFarland boys soccer: Kurtz score the game’s only goal in the 21st minute and the Spartans held on for a 1-0 win over Belleville/New Glarus in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.

From the box

WIAA girls volleyball sectional semifinals – Division 1: Waunakee 3, Verona 0; Middleton 3, Holmen 0. Division 2: Sauk Prairie 3, Kewaskum 0.

WIAA boys soccer sectional semifinals – Division 1: Middleton 2, Madison West 0; Verona 8, Beloit Memorial 0; Division 2: Oregon 3, Elkhorn 0; Monona Grove 2, Union Grove 2 (SO, MG, 5-3). Division 3: McFarland 1, Belleville/New Glarus 0.