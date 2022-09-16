4 high school sports stars of the night: Audrey Yu comes out on top in hard fought match

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Audrey Yu, Madison West girls tennis: Yu defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s Ava Erickson 7-6 (4), 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Grace Huang beat Ziva Hirsh 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles as the Regents won 7-0.

Trey Engram, Verona football: Engram totaled 32 carries for 156 yards and a rushing touchdown in a 26-19 win over Janesville Parker. His early fourth-quarter touchdown helped the Wildcats pull ahead 20-12. Wildcats’ quarterback Kaden Kittleson threw for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in a score. The Wildcats won their fourth straight as they improved to 4-1.

Sun Prairie West girls swim and dive: Seniors Brielle Laube and Ellie Reeder each won their two individual events and swam on victorious relays to lead the Wolves past Sun Prairie East 89-75 in the inaugural meet between the schools. Laube won the 50 freestyle (25.53 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:05.28), while Reeder won the 200 free (2:05.09) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.45). They also were part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Naisha Nagpal, Verona girls tennis: A state qualifier last year, Nagpal defeated Lake Geneva Badger’s Tinker Trent 6-0, 6-0 in a 5-2 victory for the Wildcats. The sophomore improved to 17-1.

From the box

Waunakee’s Sebastian Rasmussen carried the ball nine times for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-13 win over Watertown in football. The Warriors scored 56 points in the first half thanks in part to quarterback Garett Lenzendorf, who was 7-for-7 passing for 118 yards and two scores.

Oregon No. 1 singles player Ella Peotter defeated Sauk Prairie’s Paula Quintas Pejenaute 6-0, 6-1 in girls tennis. The Panthers won 5-2.

Waunakee No. 1 doubles pair Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s Kimberly Harvey and Livy Parrett 6-4, 6-2 in girls tennis.