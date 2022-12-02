3 high school sports stars of the night: Alayna West scores 43 in double-double

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Alayna West, Madison La Follette girls basketball: West scored 43 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Lancers over Middleton 65-58.
Sean Gillett and Trevor Nicodemus, Verona boys swimming: Gillett (100 free, 200 IM) and Nicodemus (50 free, 100 breast) each won two events and swam on two winning relays as the Wildcats got past Sun Prairie East 93-77.
Emma Gilding, Waunakee girls basketball: Gilding scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half as Waunakee defeated Baraboo 45-37.
From the box
- Lucas Stoen recorded an 11-1 major decision at 160 pounds to propel Waunakee to a 46-15 win over Fort Atkinson.
- Ella Hamacher scored 19 points in Stoughton’s 63-52 win over Mount Horeb.
- Carson Brickl scored 17 points to help Sauk Prairie defeat Wisconsin Dells 69-63.
- Eliot Sheahan had three goals and two assists as Monona Grove blanked Stoughton 9-0.