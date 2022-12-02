 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Alayna West scores 43 in double-double

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Alayna West, Madison La Follette girls basketball: West scored 43 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Lancers over Middleton 65-58.

Sean Gillett and Trevor Nicodemus, Verona boys swimming: Gillett (100 free, 200 IM) and Nicodemus (50 free, 100 breast) each won two events and swam on two winning relays as the Wildcats got past Sun Prairie East 93-77.

Emma Gilding, Waunakee girls basketball: Gilding scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half as Waunakee defeated Baraboo 45-37.

From the box

  • Lucas Stoen recorded an 11-1 major decision at 160 pounds to propel Waunakee to a 46-15 win over Fort Atkinson.
  • Ella Hamacher scored 19 points in Stoughton’s 63-52 win over Mount Horeb.
  • Carson Brickl scored 17 points to help Sauk Prairie defeat Wisconsin Dells 69-63.
  • Eliot Sheahan had three goals and two assists as Monona Grove blanked Stoughton 9-0.
