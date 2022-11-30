 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Adian Chislom, McFarland win in boys basketball

Here are more athletes who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Aidan Chislom, McFarland boys basketball: Chislom scored 21 points, including 13 in the first half, as the Spartans upended Brodhead 76-64.

Taylor Stremlow, Verona girls basketball: Stremlow scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half as the Wildcats held off Sun Prairie West 50-46.

Luke Morrison and Shane TeBeest, McFarland boys swimming: Morrison and TeBeest swam legs on four winning events as the Spartans won the Badger West Relays.

