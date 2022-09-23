 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: A pair of Madison West athletes shine

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Zach Temple, Madison West boys cross country: Temple placed 22nd (16:28.8) out of 525 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational 5K. The Regents placed ninth. Teammate Truman White (16:54.3) placed 62nd.

Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Middleton girls cross country: Malloy-Salgado placed 16th at the Roy Griak Invitational 5K (19:15.0) out of a field of 476 runners. Teammate Olivia Chellevold finished 17th (19:17.2). The Cardinals finished 30th out of 53 teams.

Audrey Yu, Madison West girls tennis: Yu won two matches at the Madison West Invite. She defeated Notre Dame Academy’s Lucy Lawton 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in a 6-1 win. Yu followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jasmine Sun of Brookfield East in a 7-0 win for the Regents.

People are also reading…

From the box

  • Naisha Nagpal defeated Lucy Lawton 7-5, 6-2 for Verona girls tennis in a 5-2 loss to Notre Dame Academy.

Mason Diercks and Anthony Elert each scored a goal for Oregon boys soccer in a 2-0 win over Totino-Grace.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics