3 high school sports stars of the night: A pair of Madison West athletes shine

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Zach Temple, Madison West boys cross country: Temple placed 22nd (16:28.8) out of 525 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational 5K. The Regents placed ninth. Teammate Truman White (16:54.3) placed 62nd.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Middleton girls cross country: Malloy-Salgado placed 16th at the Roy Griak Invitational 5K (19:15.0) out of a field of 476 runners. Teammate Olivia Chellevold finished 17th (19:17.2). The Cardinals finished 30th out of 53 teams.
Audrey Yu, Madison West girls tennis: Yu won two matches at the Madison West Invite. She defeated Notre Dame Academy’s Lucy Lawton 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in a 6-1 win. Yu followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jasmine Sun of Brookfield East in a 7-0 win for the Regents.
Sun Prairie East plays host to Sun Prairie West in the first meeting of the schools with a new city championship trophy on the line in the State Journal Game of the Week. Follow along for that score and others throughout the night.