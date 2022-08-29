 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: A former state champion remains undefeated

Here’s who shined in this Monday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: The Division 1 alternate season state champ in 2021, Yang defeated Madison La Follette's Ivy Phelps-McGuire 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play. The Cardinals defeated the Lancers 4-3. Yang, a junior, remains undefeated in singles competition this season (12-0). 

Jacklyn Thao, Madison Edgewood girls golf; Delainey Halverson, Oregon: Thao, a junior, and Halverson, a sophomore, each secured closest to the pin wins during Monday's Coaches vs. Cancer Team Scramble. They were winners alongside Milton's Bethany Vidruk and Notre Dame's Grace Durkin at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.  Thao and Halverson were both State Journal all-area honorable mention selections last season. 

From the box

  • Mount Horeb girls golf's Ella Fager shot 8-over-par (44), tops on the Vikings, as they placed second (194) in the Mount Horeb Triangular. Lancaster won by 13 strokes.
  • Madison La Follette girls tennis' Rosa Aleman and Cherish Scott defeated Monroe's Elly Beckman and Grace Versnik 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles competition. The Lancers dropped the meet 4-3.
