 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2 high school sports stars of the night: Madison Abundant Life falls to Waterloo

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jonah Koon, Madison Abundant Life boys basketball: The guard's 16 points led the Challengers in their 71-62 loss to Waterloo.

Sydnee Conway, Monroe girls basketball: She scored a team-high 18 points in a 59-41 loss to Whitewater.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic champion David Rudisha survives plane crash in Kenya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics