PREP SPORTS

2 high school sports stars of the night: Audrey Schoenherr leads victorious Monona Grove swimmers

Paul Lins

Lodi's Paul Lins

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Audrey Schoenherr, Monona Grove girls swimming: Schoenherr finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, took third in the 50 freestyle and swam the opening leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay as Monona Grove won the Shorewood Invitational with 561 points. Muskego finished second with 529. The Silver Eagles had no individual champions.

Paul Lins, Lodi boys cross country: Lins finished third in 19:01 to lead Lodi to a second-place finish in the Lodi Invitational. Lodi finished with 65 points behind Lakeside Lutheran’s 17.

