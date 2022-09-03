2 high school sports stars of the night: Audrey Schoenherr leads victorious Monona Grove swimmers

STATE JOURNAL STAFF
Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night Audrey Schoenherr, Monona Grove girls swimming: Schoenherr finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, took third in the 50 freestyle and swam the opening leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay as Monona Grove won the Shorewood Invitational with 561 points. Muskego finished second with 529. The Silver Eagles had no individual champions. Paul Lins, Lodi boys cross country: Lins finished third in 19:01 to lead Lodi to a second-place finish in the Lodi Invitational. Lodi finished with 65 points behind Lakeside Lutheran’s 17.
Photos: Waunakee football defeats Middleton 17-14
Waunakee's David Emerich (15) catches a pass during the first half against Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Avery Passini (25) breaks up a pass intended for Waunakee's Robert Booker (9) during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Gabe Passini scores a touchdown against Waunakee during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Corey Marionneaux (5) celebrates a touchdown scored by Robert Booker (9) against Middleton during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Gabe Passini passes the ball during the first half against Waunakee at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
The Waunakee cheerleaders practice their routines prior to a game featuring the Waunakee Warriors and the Middleton Cardinals at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
The Waunakee Warriors take to the field to take on the Middleton Cardinals at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Wade Bryan (99) tackles Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini during the second half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's David Emerich (15)runs the ball during the first half against Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee teammates Danny Cotter (26), Rykker Cardenas (28) and Joey Thomas (69) celebrate a Warrior touchdown against Middleton during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee Head Coach Pat Rice prepares to talk to a referee during the first half against Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Garett Lenzendorf (12) throws a pass as Middleton's Jack Madigan (45) prepares for the tackle during the first half at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Avery Passini tackles Waunakee's Robert Booker on Aug. 26.
STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee players stretch and warm up before taking on Middleton at Waunakee High School in Waunakee, Wis., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
