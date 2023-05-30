Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT HOREB — Offense dominated Tuesday’s sectional semifinal game between Mount Horeb and West Salem.

The host Vikings jumped out to a 12-0 lead before surrendering 12 straight runs to the Panthers.

The game was tied again at 14 in the ninth inning before Sydney Laursen stole home for the winning run in the 10th.

The 15-14 win advances West Salem to Thursday’s sectional final against Turner.

“For us to come back it was about sticking to what we were doing because as a team we’ve been hitting good all year and once we started hitting our spots the game changed,” West Salem coach Brian Babiash said.

Teaching freshman a lessonSophomore starting pitcher Jase Holman got the scoring started for Mount Horeb with a two-run double.

Sfter four straight walks, Ruby Dahlk had a bases-clearing double in the gap.

Mt. Horeb batted around and was up 8-0 before West Salem got the inning’s second out.

“The start of the game was phenomenally ugly for us and not because of errors, we put the ball down the middle of the plate and they hit it,” Babiash said.

The Vikings’ success against Panthers freshman pitcher Josie Brudos continued in the second inning.

A two-run home from Taylor Mueller and an error upped the lead to 12-0.

However, Brudos started the momentum swing with a three-run homer in the third inning.

“Our freshman pitcher got a little rattled early, but she knew I wasn’t going to make a change,” Babiash said. “After Brudos hit the home run it changed everything around because four runs turned into seven and then we eventually tied the game.”

Errors leading to runs

The Panthers scored four runs by stealing home after several errant pitches spilled to the backstop.

West Salem trailed 12-11 heading into the sixth inning following a couple of RBI singles and a solo home run by Laursen.

“We were eyewitnesses to what I always tell the girls, that you’re never out of a game,” Holman said. “A lot of teams will shut down when they’re trailing but it’s living proof anyone can come back from down 12 runs.”

The game headed into extra innings tied at 12. In the eighth, West Salem scored two runs thanks to some passed balls by Mt. Horeb.

However, the Vikings didn’t waiver, loading the bases with no outs and scored two runs themselves in the bottom half of the inning.

In the 10th, Laursen hit a leadoff triple to set up her winning run. The junior center fielder was a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

“We were down 12-0 at one point and I’ve just learned from years of playing that there’s always a chance, especially with a team like this, that we can always come back,” Laursen said.

With a group full of sophomores and juniors who will return next season, Holman said this loss will help Mount Hore Horeb in the future.

“I told the team after the game to preach about the good things we accomplished this year like the team record in wins, hits and home runs with a young team,” Holman said.

For the Panthers, a win on Thursday would secure their first trip to the state tournament.

“I kind of thought we’d face Turner if we won, they’ve had a phenomenal season, so we will just try and bring what we’ve been doing all year to Big Foot on Thursday,” Babiash said.

Photos: Oregon softball defeats DeForest