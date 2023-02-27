From the hockey rink to the basketball court to the state wrestling tournament in Madison, there was no shortage of exciting high school sports action over the last few days.
Here are 10 things we learned about area teams and athletes during a busy stretch of competition.
1. Different perspectives yielding results
For over a decade a
bond has been growing on and off the ice between the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team and the Wisconsin Timberwolves, a special hockey team that was founded in 2008 and accepts anyone with developmental disabilities.
With three to five Crusaders volunteering weekly to assist Timberwolves players during practice, Madison Edgewood coach Pete Rothering has seen the impact the experience has on his own players.
“There is no question that it’s benefited them, you can just see how they respond to those guys and evolved with their outlook on life,” Rothering said.
For over a decade Madison Edgewood has volunteered with a special hockey program and created a timeless bond.
2. McFarland junior draws interest from coast to coast
Over on the basketball court, McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni is
drawing interest from women's college basketball programs across the country as she continues to lead the Spartans to success.
The 6-foot-1 guard/forward helped McFarland win the Rock Valley Conference championship, while averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game entering Saturday's showdown with Reedsburg and junior guard
Sydney Cherney, the state's leading scorer.
The 17-year-old Mallegni proved up to the challenge, scoring 17 points as the host Spartans pulled away in the second half for a
69-47 victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game.
Mallegni has narrowed her list to seven schools as interest in the Spartans' 6-foot-1 junior stretches from coast to coast.
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney and McFarland's Teagan Mallegni are two of the state's top scorers and showed why during Saturday's regional championship.
3. Repeated result offers valuable lesson
Sun Prairie East/West junior wrestler Sophia Bassino had an opportunity to measure her development over the last year in a rematch of last year’s 165-pound championship match with Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald.
While the results of this year's match at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament on Friday night at the Kohl Center was the same,
the loss to the Marshladies sophomore didn't dampen Bassino's spirits.
“I’m very proud of my progress and I’m not that mad at the result. It’s a big improvement from last year,” Bassino said.
The United junior couldn't avenge last year's championship loss but still performed admirably to guarantee a second straight podium finish.
4. Sun Prairie senior silences her critics
After dealing with doubters a year removed from winning the 114-pound WIAA girls individual state title — and
silencing them with a win in Friday's semifinal — Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana got the last laugh on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Quintana won back-to-back 114-pound state titles in the inaugural WIAA girls individual state meets by
defeating Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi 6-4 in overtime, and afterward she was quick to thank her father, Richard Quintana, for helping her reach that level.
“He’s the one who got me to this point,” she said after the final. “He trained me my whole life. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my dad. I thank him for that. I’m here because of him.”
Bopasoreya Quintana became the third wrestler from Sun Prairie to win consecutive state titles. She wanted to win it for her father.
The senior defeated Milton's formidable Madi Peach to move closer to capturing another state wrestling title.
5. Facing a formidable foe
On the boys side of the competition, the final night of the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament featured some of the state's best athletes going head to head.
One of the top matchups came in the Division 1 285-pound match, where
Stoughton senior Griffin Empey's 73-pound weight advantage wasn't enough against reigning Division 1 195-pound champion and Penn State commit Cole Mirasola's frenetic pace.
Mirasola, a West Bend West junior, forced the North Dakota State football commit to settle for second for a third consecutive season as he
handed him a 19-9 major decision loss.
Griffin Empey, a North Dakota State football commit, battled throughout but ultimately secured a third consecutive silver medal at 285 pounds in Division 1.
6. DeForest girls reach regional final
Back in girls basketball action, fourth-seeded DeForest hosted fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal and the game lived up to Norskies senior Aspin Kelliher's expectations by going down to the wire.
The 5-foot-7 guard helped lead the scoring attack for DeForest, finishing with 15 points along with Jaelyn Derlein and her sister Jada Kelliher, to
edge Sauk Prairie 57-54 and advance to play top-seeded Monona Grove in the regional title game, which Monona Grove won 46-45 on Saturday.
“I was expecting that game,” said Aspin Kelliher, whose team edged Sauk Prairie by five points during the regular season. “I was expecting a close game. They are a good team. But I feel like we had the energy and we were ready for this game.”
Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig led all scorers with 28 points while DeForest had three players each score 15 points.
7. Verona boys hockey keeps rolling
In boys hockey action, Verona earned its fifth state tournament appearance in the last six years after jumping out to an early lead in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Madison Edgewood in Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats, who are seeking their first state title since 2019,
built a 3-0 lead before winning 4-1 to advance to the state tournament, where they made a title game appearance in 2021.
Despite the string of state appearances, Verona coach Joel Marshall said his players were still savoring the accomplishment.
“Majority of our team has never been to state,” he said. "We have a history of it, but obviously the excitement of winning the sectional final never gets old."
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, Verona cruises to sectional final victory over Madison Edgewood.
8. Horicon sophomore takes another state title
The state wrestling action at the Kohl Center continued Saturday, when Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald came from behind to defeat Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer and reclaim the 165-pound title.
Reinwald trailed for much of the match until she scored two points on a reversal with 23 seconds left and
rode her into a pine at 5 minutes, 59 seconds.
The quick reversal of fortunes left Reinwald in shock after the victory.
“It’s honestly a blessing,” she said. “I never thought girls would even have a chance to compete in the state tournament for themselves. It’s a really cool feeling to know I can do it twice in a row. It helps me get a chance to go for a third and a fourth.”
Cyriana Reinwald had a familiar opponent in the 165-pound WIAA state championship, and a gamble led to gold.
9. Middleton co-op girls hockey still top dog
With a girls hockey state tournament berth on the line for a second straight year, the Middleton co-op and Viroqua co-op teams had a chance to go head to head once again amid high stakes.
Middleton — also known as the Metro Lynx — again proved too explosive as
senior Rachel Jasinski scored two of her team’s three first-period goals to help the Lynx win 5-1 in Stoughton and secure a second straight state tournament berth.
The Lynx constantly got shots on goal, dominating time in their offensive zone, much as they did in last year’s 7-2 victory and assistant coach Carolyn McCray was proud of how the girls rose to the challenge again.
“We knew that this is an opportunity that not a lot of teams have," she said after the victory, "so these girls recognized that and wanted to do everything they could to make this a positive memory."
Rachel Jasinski's two first-period goals powered the victory in a rematch with Viroqua of last year's sectional final.
10. Lodi senior etches his name in history
One of the standout performances on the boys side of the state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center was by Lodi senior Zane Licht.
The North Dakota commit
defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound state champion during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament and his effort wasn't lost on Blue Devils coach Cody Endres.
“He’s the best Lodi wrestler I’ve have seen, and I think he’s had the most historic career as a Lodi wrestler, ever,” Endres said.
Licht, who finished the season a perfect 55-0, ended the season with 380 takedowns and set the school record for most in a season, beating out Ryan Kutz’s 265 set in 1993.
The senior became the fourth Blue Devils wrestler to repeat as state champion and broke a program record in the process.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships
Sun Prairie East/West's Sophia Bassion tries to stretch out Antigo's Alexandra Hofricther during the girls 165-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's William Becker tries to turn Coleman's William Bieber during the Division 3 152-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Jessica Briston tries to fight through a tkedown attempt by New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Amelia Poplawski during the girls 132-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Bryce Falk scrambles with Brookfield Central's Benjamin Otto during the Division 1 170-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's Kingston Galetka scrambles with Lena's Luke Misco during the Division 3 132-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez fights to try and pin Stoughton's Beckett Spilde during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Mason Lane defends against Two Rivers' Max Matthias during the Division 2 182-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski fights to pin Ashwaubenon's Troy Dietzler during the Division 1 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Poynette's Emmy Miller locks in a cradle on St. Croix Falls' Nevaeh Nwachukwu during the girls 138-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Westfield's Ty Monfries grpples with Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales during the Division 3 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker grapples with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski during the Division 1 145-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Claire Spilde works to keep control over Plymouth's Brooke Schuenemann during the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Beckett Spilde grapples with Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Claire Spilde gets a hug from her father and Vikings co-coach Dan Spilde after winning the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth works to finish a scramble takedown on Oconomowoc's Quintin Wolbert during the Division 1 132-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Zane Licht finished his senior season with 380 takedowns, which broke a school record set by Ryan Kutz's 265 in 1993.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound state title during the WIAA girls individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Horicon's Cyrianna Reinwald pinned Fennimore's Rachel Schauer in 5:59 during the 165-pound finals match of the WIAA girls individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
After winning the girls 165-pound title, Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald ran over to the stands at the Kohl Center to hug her parents.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald hugs coach Joe Kern after winning the girls 165-pound state title.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Zane Licht hugs coach Cody Endres after winning the Division 2 152-pound state title.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin won the Division 3 106-pound state title by defeating Pecatonica's Aidan Gruenenfelder in the finals.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound finals match.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi powers through to try and finish a takedown on Sun Prairie East/West's Bopa Quintana during the girls 114-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Kaukauna's Greyson Clark works to break down Germantown's Riese Thornberry during the Division 1 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Amery's Koy Hopke works an over-under against Brillion's Damon Schmidt during a Division 2 220-pound semifinal match.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig celebrates after winning the Division 2 138-pound championship match for his fourth title at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles looks to finish a single-leg takedown on St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley during the Division 2 160-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oconto Falls' Taylor Whiting flexes after beating Wausau West's Savannah Danielson to win the girls 107-pound championship match.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey congratulates West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo after falling in the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Clayton Whiting, a four-time state champion at Oconto Falls, celebrates after his younger sister Taylor Whiting's first state championship at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey looks for a shot against West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey defends against a shot by West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag celebrates his fourth state championship after beating Fennimore's Ian Crapp in the Division 3 132-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana fights to turn Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana grapples with Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien, top, fights to stay in control over Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana celebrates after winning the girls 114-pound title Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien battles to stave off a takedown attempt by Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien hand fights with Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
