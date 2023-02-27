From the hockey rink to the basketball court to the state wrestling tournament in Madison, there was no shortage of exciting high school sports action over the last few days.

Here are 10 things we learned about area teams and athletes during a busy stretch of competition.

1. Different perspectives yielding results

For over a decade a bond has been growing on and off the ice between the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team and the Wisconsin Timberwolves, a special hockey team that was founded in 2008 and accepts anyone with developmental disabilities.

With three to five Crusaders volunteering weekly to assist Timberwolves players during practice, Madison Edgewood coach Pete Rothering has seen the impact the experience has on his own players.

“There is no question that it’s benefited them, you can just see how they respond to those guys and evolved with their outlook on life,” Rothering said.

How time with a special needs hockey program is teaching Madison Edgewood players valuable lessons For over a decade Madison Edgewood has volunteered with a special hockey program and created a timeless bond.

2. McFarland junior draws interest from coast to coast

Over on the basketball court, McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni is drawing interest from women's college basketball programs across the country as she continues to lead the Spartans to success.

The 6-foot-1 guard/forward helped McFarland win the Rock Valley Conference championship, while averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game entering Saturday's showdown with Reedsburg and junior guard Sydney Cherney, the state's leading scorer.

The 17-year-old Mallegni proved up to the challenge, scoring 17 points as the host Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 69-47 victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game.

Inside the college basketball recruiting journey of McFarland's Teagan Mallegni Mallegni has narrowed her list to seven schools as interest in the Spartans' 6-foot-1 junior stretches from coast to coast.

McFarland girls basketball derails Reedsburg in clash of state's top scorers Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney and McFarland's Teagan Mallegni are two of the state's top scorers and showed why during Saturday's regional championship.

3. Repeated result offers valuable lesson

Sun Prairie East/West junior wrestler Sophia Bassino had an opportunity to measure her development over the last year in a rematch of last year’s 165-pound championship match with Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald.

While the results of this year's match at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament on Friday night at the Kohl Center was the same, the loss to the Marshladies sophomore didn't dampen Bassino's spirits.

“I’m very proud of my progress and I’m not that mad at the result. It’s a big improvement from last year,” Bassino said.

Sun Prairie's Sophia Bassino sees growth in rematch loss at WIAA state girls wrestling tournament The United junior couldn't avenge last year's championship loss but still performed admirably to guarantee a second straight podium finish.

4. Sun Prairie senior silences her critics

After dealing with doubters a year removed from winning the 114-pound WIAA girls individual state title — and silencing them with a win in Friday's semifinal — Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana got the last laugh on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Quintana won back-to-back 114-pound state titles in the inaugural WIAA girls individual state meets by defeating Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi 6-4 in overtime, and afterward she was quick to thank her father, Richard Quintana, for helping her reach that level.

“He’s the one who got me to this point,” she said after the final. “He trained me my whole life. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my dad. I thank him for that. I’m here because of him.”

Sun Prairie East/West senior shares special bond with her father after back-to-back state titles Bopasoreya Quintana became the third wrestler from Sun Prairie to win consecutive state titles. She wanted to win it for her father.

How Sun Prairie wrestler Bopasoreya Quintana silenced naysayers in girls state semifinal The senior defeated Milton's formidable Madi Peach to move closer to capturing another state wrestling title.

5. Facing a formidable foe

On the boys side of the competition, the final night of the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament featured some of the state's best athletes going head to head.

One of the top matchups came in the Division 1 285-pound match, where Stoughton senior Griffin Empey's 73-pound weight advantage wasn't enough against reigning Division 1 195-pound champion and Penn State commit Cole Mirasola's frenetic pace.

Mirasola, a West Bend West junior, forced the North Dakota State football commit to settle for second for a third consecutive season as he handed him a 19-9 major decision loss.

Reigning state champ's pace too quick for Stoughton senior with 73-pound advantage Griffin Empey, a North Dakota State football commit, battled throughout but ultimately secured a third consecutive silver medal at 285 pounds in Division 1.

6. DeForest girls reach regional final

Back in girls basketball action, fourth-seeded DeForest hosted fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal and the game lived up to Norskies senior Aspin Kelliher's expectations by going down to the wire.

The 5-foot-7 guard helped lead the scoring attack for DeForest, finishing with 15 points along with Jaelyn Derlein and her sister Jada Kelliher, to edge Sauk Prairie 57-54 and advance to play top-seeded Monona Grove in the regional title game, which Monona Grove won 46-45 on Saturday.

“I was expecting that game,” said Aspin Kelliher, whose team edged Sauk Prairie by five points during the regular season. “I was expecting a close game. They are a good team. But I feel like we had the energy and we were ready for this game.”

DeForest girls basketball holds off Sauk Prairie for narrow regional semifinal victory Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig led all scorers with 28 points while DeForest had three players each score 15 points.

7. Verona boys hockey keeps rolling

In boys hockey action, Verona earned its fifth state tournament appearance in the last six years after jumping out to an early lead in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional final against Madison Edgewood in Sun Prairie.

The Wildcats, who are seeking their first state title since 2019, built a 3-0 lead before winning 4-1 to advance to the state tournament, where they made a title game appearance in 2021.

Despite the string of state appearances, Verona coach Joel Marshall said his players were still savoring the accomplishment.

“Majority of our team has never been to state,” he said. "We have a history of it, but obviously the excitement of winning the sectional final never gets old."

Verona boys hockey advances to fifth state tournament in 6 years After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, Verona cruises to sectional final victory over Madison Edgewood.

8. Horicon sophomore takes another state title

The state wrestling action at the Kohl Center continued Saturday, when Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald came from behind to defeat Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer and reclaim the 165-pound title.

Reinwald trailed for much of the match until she scored two points on a reversal with 23 seconds left and rode her into a pine at 5 minutes, 59 seconds.

The quick reversal of fortunes left Reinwald in shock after the victory.

“It’s honestly a blessing,” she said. “I never thought girls would even have a chance to compete in the state tournament for themselves. It’s a really cool feeling to know I can do it twice in a row. It helps me get a chance to go for a third and a fourth.”

A last-ditch effort delivers a second straight state wrestling title for Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald had a familiar opponent in the 165-pound WIAA state championship, and a gamble led to gold.

9. Middleton co-op girls hockey still top dog

With a girls hockey state tournament berth on the line for a second straight year, the Middleton co-op and Viroqua co-op teams had a chance to go head to head once again amid high stakes.

Middleton — also known as the Metro Lynx — again proved too explosive as senior Rachel Jasinski scored two of her team’s three first-period goals to help the Lynx win 5-1 in Stoughton and secure a second straight state tournament berth.

The Lynx constantly got shots on goal, dominating time in their offensive zone, much as they did in last year’s 7-2 victory and assistant coach Carolyn McCray was proud of how the girls rose to the challenge again.

“We knew that this is an opportunity that not a lot of teams have," she said after the victory, "so these girls recognized that and wanted to do everything they could to make this a positive memory."

How the Middleton co-op girls hockey team repeated as sectional champions Rachel Jasinski's two first-period goals powered the victory in a rematch with Viroqua of last year's sectional final.

10. Lodi senior etches his name in history

One of the standout performances on the boys side of the state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center was by Lodi senior Zane Licht.

The North Dakota commit defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound state champion during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament and his effort wasn't lost on Blue Devils coach Cody Endres.

“He’s the best Lodi wrestler I’ve have seen, and I think he’s had the most historic career as a Lodi wrestler, ever,” Endres said.

Licht, who finished the season a perfect 55-0, ended the season with 380 takedowns and set the school record for most in a season, beating out Ryan Kutz’s 265 set in 1993.

Zane Licht solidifies himself as 'best Lodi wrestler ever' with repeat state title, program record The senior became the fourth Blue Devils wrestler to repeat as state champion and broke a program record in the process.

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships