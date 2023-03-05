It was another exciting stretch of high school sports as postseason play continued into March.

Top talent in the state competed at events in basketball, wrestling, hockey and gymnastics.

Here are 10 things we learned about area teams and athletes as the action unfolded this week.

1. Waupun snaps 22-year state championship drought

The Waupun gymnastics team captured the program's second WIAA state gymnastics title in large part because of sophomore Abby Roecker.

Roecker secured gold on balance beam, as well as earning a silver medal as all-around runner-up at the Division 2 state championships at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

This is Waupun's first state championship in the last 22 years. Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt is effusive in her praise for Roecker.

“She’s such a great athlete and a hard-worker, and she’s just such a great competitor. She doesn’t ever really feel the pressure or let it get to her, she just turns it on," Engelhardt said. "We had a feeling she was going to have a good day and we’re just glad to see it happen.”

2. Verona/Edgewood relishes in glow of first state title

For the first time in program history, the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team sits atop Division 1.

Verona/Edgewood surpassed reigning champion Franklin/Muskego with 146.117 points. This comes a season after Verona/Edgewood finished as runner-up at the WIAA state team gymnastics tournament.

Juniors Annika Rufenacht (9.400) and Laura Drake (8.750) excelled in their anchor routines. On the balance beam, Verona/Edgewood combined for 36.500 from junior Denise Ta (9.200), Rufenacht (9.183) and senior Ella Crowley (9.200), plus Messner and senior Katie Ryan both with scores of 8.917.

Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser was in awe of her team's first no-fall performance on beam all season.

“There are really no words, honestly. This is absolutely amazing," Hauser said. "These girls have worked so hard and not just this year, it started last year; the work for this championship, and they’re absolutely an incredible group.”

Rufenacht followed up on Saturday by scoring 38.100 points to edge runner-up Maggie Pokorny of Homestead (37.550) for the second straight year to become Verona/Edgewood’s first repeat champion.

3. Reedsburg junior racks up extra medals

Reedsburg junior Emily Craker collected two more individual medals while teammates Sarah Schiller and Natalie Brunner made their Division 2 state debut at the state gymnastics championships.

Craker reached the medal stand with a score of 9.350 in the vault, good for sixth place. Craker placed third on uneven bars with a result of 9.217. Schiller and Brunner qualified on uneven bars and floor exercise.

Craker is proud of her individual success as well as what her team accomplished.

“It’s pretty rewarding. Making it three years in a row for me and as a team it's a big accomplishment,” Craker said. “Even though I didn’t make it on beam and floor, I was like ‘I still have to give it my all in all the events.’ I was hoping to get a little higher in all-around, that’s all I really wanted, and to place a little higher on vault and bars.”

4. Waunakee/DeForest sophomore wraps up career in style

Waunakee/DeForest sophomore Maddie Kremer snapped an 11-year all-around qualifier drought for the Warriors as her gymnastics career came to an end at the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

Kremer is stepping away from gymnastics because of a heavy course load and busy extracurricular schedule. She posted a score of 34.133 in the all-around competition to place 20th.

That makes her the Warriors’ first all-around qualifier since Alyssa Cynkar in 2012.

Waunakee/DeForest co-coach Anna Gamm marveled at the work ethic of Kremer after her final competition.

“She works so hard, day in and day out, and I can truly think of few other people who deserve the recognition she got from just being here," Gamm said.

5. Oregon falls in Division 2 state title game

A magical run for the third-seeded Oregon boys hockey team concluded with a 5-1 loss to top-seeded New Richmond in the in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday.

Freshman forward James Sherven scored Oregon's lone goal on a short-handed shot on a breakaway with 32.4 seconds left in the first period.

This was Oregon's first trip to the state tournament as a standalone program. Oregon bounced back from a 10-11 record to reach the championship game.

“It’s a special group of guys,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “We ran into a team that played well. … These guys have been able to put all the words that they’ve used and put it into work and accomplished something our school has never done in 20 years. I’m extremely proud of what the players have been able to do.”

6. Verona drops Division 1 title contest

The second-seeded Verona boys hockey team fell behind early and couldn't muster a comeback as they lost 8-2 to top-seeded and undefeated Green Bay Notre Dame in the Division 1 state championship game.

This was a rematch of the 2020 state championship contest that Verona won. However, this time the outcome was lopsided in favor of Green Bay Notre Dame.

Green Bay Notre Dame raced out with three first-period goals and closed with five more in the third period. Senior defenseman Lars Brotzman and senior forward Conrad Moline scored the goals for Big Eight Conference champion Verona.

Verona's players are applying a mature perspective despite the pain of the defeat.

“I’m really proud of everybody on the team,” Verona senior forward Reece Cordray said. “It’s, obviously, hard right now. But looking back on it, I’m sure we will be proud of the moment. Only two teams come home with hardware and we are one of them.”

7. Metro Lynx exits in semifinals

The fourth-seeded Metro Lynx girls hockey team saw its season come to a close with a 4-1 loss to the top-seeded Bay Area Ice Bears, the De Pere co-op, in the WIAA state tournament semifinal.

The Ice Bears then claimed the title with a 3-0 shutout against second-seeded Superior/Maple Northwestern in the championship game.

Metro Lynx senior goaltender Addie Armstrong finished with 32 saves in the loss. Metro Lynx pulled to within 2-1 on a goal by sophomore forward Leah Grudzinski with 2:37 left in the second period.

However, the De Pere co-op iced the victory with two goals in the third period.

Metro Lynx coach Kathryn Anderson was humble in defeat and grateful for the opportunity to compete.

“It was just good hockey,” Anderson said. “That’s what it comes down to. Great hockey to the core. Everyone laying everything out on the ice. … At the end of the day, it was great hockey and two great teams. … They are a very strong team and we respect that. I’m glad we got the chance to play them.”

8. McFarland boys and girls reach state tournament

Behind stingy defense, the McFarland girls basketball team knocked off Union Grove 70-51 in the sectional final to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

McFarland only allowed 17 points through halftime, with the final result being Union Grove's lowest point total this season.

Junior guard/forward Teagan Mallegni scored a game-high 31 points while playing stout defense to limit Union Grove’s top scorer, Sophia Rampulla, to three first-half points.

With two more victories, the Spartans can secure the program's first state title since 1999.

“It’s so surreal being in this moment and being sectional champions is insane,” Mallegni said. “I remember last year when I went to go watch the state tournament and just thinking about how that’s going to be me.”

Meanwhile, anchored by senior Aidan Chislom, the McFarland boys also punched their ticket. The McFarland boys defeated Monroe 86-53 on Friday and edged Monona Grove 74-72 on Saturday in the WIAA Division 2 regional championship.

Chislom averaged a double-double entering the postseason with 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and received an offer from Lakeland University, a NCAA Division III program.

The McFarland boys are striving for their first state title in 49 years.

“We’re a really tight-knit group, we’ve been together for a bunch of years, so we want to go to the Kohl Center and maybe even get a state title,” Chislom said.

9. Waupun girls head to Division 3 states

Sophomore Rowan Harder finished with career highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds as the second-seeded Waupun girls basketball team defeated top-seeded Prairie du Chien 50-40 on Saturday in the WIAA Division 3 sectional final.

This is the second consecutive appearance in the state tournament for Waupun.

Prairie du Chien devoted its attention to Waupun junior and Marquette commit Kayl Petersen, junior Gracie Gopalan and sophomore Lydia Aalsma, with Harder stepping up to the challenge.

Waupun coach Tim Aalsma gave Harder credit for the big-time performance.

“We’ve known what she can do, it’s just the belief in herself to go do it,” he added. “We provided her opportunities. Tonight, it was one of those deals where the ball found her multiple times and she was able to finish under pressure.”

10. Verona girls bounced out in semifinals

The Verona girls basketball team started off hot but couldn't hold on, falling to Arrowhead 72-57 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Verona jumped ahead 14-3 but Arrowhead speared a flurry of seven 3-pointers in the second half to knock out the Wildcats.

Verona coach Angie Murphy was brutally introspective on the factors for the defeat.

“We came out with a lot of energy and passion but it seemed to go away,” Murphy said. “They took the momentum and we played uncharacteristically by giving up some things defensively we normally don’t and playing sloppy offensively.”

Senior Paige Lambe led Verona with 18 points in the loss.

