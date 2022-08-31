10 Madison-area high school girls tennis players to know

The 2021 girls tennis season was big for the Madison area. The year kicked off with Annalise Yang securing the Division 1 state title in the alternate season for Sun Prairie. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, but the WIAA carried out their season in the spring, creating two seasons in 2021.

Following her loss at the hands of Yang in the state title game, then-Madison Memorial Spartan Lily Olson found her way to Edgewood in the fall season. She found redemption, as she secured the Division 2 state singles title.

Middleton once more seems to be a powerhouse. The Cardinals won the alternative season team title last year. Will Division 1 state singles semifinalist Netra Somasundaram be able to get over the hump this season and reach the finals, after quarter and semifinal losses in the alternative and fall season in 2021?

Here are the 10 girls tennis players to know.

Lily Olson, Jr., Madison Edgewood

Lily Olson, Maeve Shanahan Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson, right, and Maeve Shanahan celebrate the Crusaders' team title at the WIAA Division 2 Altoona sectional.

Something to know: Olson secured the Division 2 state singles title last fall for the Crusaders following her transfer from Madison Memorial. Olson defeated East Troy's Lauren Lindow to claim the title, 6-1, 6-0 in the fall 2021 season. It was redemption for the junior following a Division 1 state loss to Annalise Yang in the alternate spring season.

Naisha Nagpal, So., Verona

Naisha Nagpal Verona's Naisha Nagpal makes a return during a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Madison West's Grace Qian last year.

Something to know: Nagpal burst onto the scene to earn the eight seed in the Division 1 state singles tournament. The freshman earned a bye at state with a 30-4 record. In her first match she defeated Grace Qian of Madison West 6-0, 6-3, before dropping a thriller to Manitowoc Lincoln's Olivia Minikel 3-4, 6-2, 7-6(6) in the round of 16.

Annalise Yang, Jr., Sun Prairie East

Annalise Yang Annalise Yang won the WIAA Division 1 state tennis singles championship while at Madison La Follette as a sophomore. She looks to defend her t…

Something to know: Yang is a familiar face in a fresh uniform this season. The junior transferred from Madison La Follette to Sun Prairie East for the 2022 season. She was the 2021 alternate season state champion while competing for the Lancers, the first girls singles tennis title in school history. She defeated Lily Olson.

Quotable: "She is a very talented player. ... The rest of the team has welcomed her, and she is happy and having fun at practice with the team. ... Her skills are superior and is seeking a deep run at state," Sun Prairie East girls tennis coach Patrick Anderson said.

Sonya Agapov, Sr., Middleton

Sonya Agapov Middleton's Sonya Agapov returns a volley against during last year's WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Something to know: Agapov finished last season with a 30-2 record in singles competition, earning an individual state playoff berth as the 14th seeded player. She was upset in the first round by Janesville Craig's Rya Arreazola, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4, who was a freshman.

Quotable: "Sonya is one of our senior leaders this year as well as one of our strongest singles players too. She will also be at the top of our singles lineup as she was last year too, and I fully expect her to make a huge singles push at the state tournament. Her and Netra (Somasundaram) are huge to have as our 1-2 punch at singles," Middleton girls tennis coach Mathew Given said.

Netra Somasundaram, Jr., Middleton

Netra Somasundaram Middleton's Netra Somasundaram hits a return shot during her Division 1 semifinal singles match against Elkhorn freshman Parker Christensen du…

Something to know: The junior made a run at the singles title last fall, but lost in the semifinals to Elkhorn's Parker Christensen 6-0, 6-0. She finished fourth at state. During the alternative season in the spring of 2021, she placed fifth at individual state. However, she helped Middleton win the alternative team state title that spring.

Quotable: "She is returning after a very deep run in the state tournament last year as a sophomore. She will play at the top of our lineup this season again, and I expect that she will be in the mix for a state title this year. She is rock solid to have in the singles lineup and definitely gives it her all every time she is out there," Given said.

Sophia Jiang, Jr., Madison Memorial

Sophia Jiang Madison Memorial's Sophia Jiang returns the ball in a No. 1 singles match against Elkhorn Area's Parker Christensen during last year's WIAA st…

Something to know: Sophia Jiang competed in singles for the first time last season after being in a doubles team with her older sister, Jessica Jiang, in her freshman season. The duo reached the semifinals in the alternative season state doubles tournament. Last fall, Sophia qualified for state, where she won her first match 6-2, 6-0 over Waunakee's Claire Jaeger before dropping the second-round match to Christensen.

Ashley Andler, Jr., Middleton

Ashley Andler Middleton's Ashley Andler, right, returns the ball, with Rose Ryan watching in a No. 1 doubles match against Eau Claire Memorial during last y…

Something to know: Andler qualified for state last year in doubles with teammate Rose Ryan, who graduated in the spring. This season, Andler has teamed up with senior Amy Li in No. 1 doubles competition.

Quotable: "Ashley will return and play one doubles again for us this year. She is super consistent and probably one of the most coachable kids around. We will be relying on her to compete against other top doubles teams around the state as well as the state tournament. It does not matter who her partner is, I can really rely on Ashley to take the lead and just compete," Given said.

Elizabeth Wu, Sr., Madison Memorial

Elizabeth Wu Madison Memorial's Elizabeth Wu plays during last year's Big Eight Conference tennis doubles championships at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Something to know: Wu and doubles partner Nikita Remesh qualified for Division 1 doubles state last year, advancing to the round of 16. With Remesh graduating, Wu and fellow senior Elfin Wiriyan have partnered up to compete in No. 1 doubles competition.

Molly Ryan, Jr., Madison West

Molly Ryan Madison West's Molly Ryan, right, celebrates a point with teammate Abby Lin in a No. 1 doubles match against Hudson during last year's WIAA st…

Something to know: Ryan qualified for state doubles last fall alongside partner Abby Lin. Ryan and Tyra Gustavson are partnered this season. Gustavson competed in singles last season, she went 30-6 and qualified for state.

Reagan Schwartzer, Sr., Sun Prairie East

Something to know: The senior is partnered with junior Grace Kramschuster after Schwartzer qualified for state with Alexandra Stein, who graduated. The pair went 17-14 in doubles action.

Quotable: "My four-year varsity player and captain, she is a complete player and a great leader of the team. She keeps practices fun and makes sure all the players are included," Anderson said.