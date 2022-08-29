10 Madison-area high school girls swim and dive athletes to know

Middleton and Madison Edgewood both returned a majority of their trophy teams following their successful 2021 campaigns. The Cardinals were able to capture third at state in Division 1. They look to knock off powerhouse Brookfield East and Arrowhead on top.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders won the Division 2 crown and return a majority of their stars. State qualifiers Izzy Enz, Brynn Stacey, Sophie Reed, Izzy Bloom and Sam Vega are all back for the Crusaders. Will the Crusaders make it eight straight state titles?

In diving, Verona's Annika Rufenacht is gunning for a state podium position in the 1-meter dive after taking home two Division 1 state titles in gymnastics this spring.

Here are 10 athletes to know this season.

Izzy Enz, So., Edgewood

Best strokes: 200-yard freestyle, 1:47.56 (WIAA Division 2 state record); 500 freestyle.

Something to know: Enz was named Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Division 2 Swimmer of the Year after setting a state record. Enz was also part of the Crusaders' relay teams that set Division 2 records in the 200 (1:33.46) and 400 (3:25.56) freestyle relays. She also won the 500 freestyle at state (4:55.29).

Izzy Bloom, So., Edgewood

Best strokes: 100 butterfly, :57.30; 200 individual medley, 2:06.05.

Something to know: Bloom took home bronze in the 100 butterfly at Division 2 state as a freshman. Bloom’s :57.30 finish was nearly three seconds off a Division 2 state record, set by Wauwatosa West's Lauren Malinowski (:54.47). Bloom also finished third at state in the 200 individual medley (2:06.05).

Brynn Stacey, Sr., Edgewood

Best strokes: 200 freestyle, 1:48.66; 500 freestyle, 4:56.95.

Something to know: Stacey put up impressive numbers at state last year. She finished second in the 200 (1:48.66) and 500 (4:56.95) behind Enz. Stacey also contributed to the Crusaders' 200 freestyle relay team that set a Division 2 state record.

Sophie Benson, Sr., Middleton

Best strokes: 200 freestyle, 1:54.08; 500 freestyle, 5:07.89.

Something to know: Benson placed ninth in both the 200 (1:54.08) and 500 (5:07.89) freestyle at Division 1 state in 2021, helping lead Middleton to a third-place team finish. At the Wisconsin Local Swimming Committee Regional 1 Championship in February, Benson placed third in the women's 400 intermediate medley (4:50.84) — a personal best.

Quotable: "Sophie is an incredibly valuable member of our team, both because of her ability to contribute for our team in multiple events, and also the fantastic job she has done stepping up and becoming a leader of the team," Middleton swim coach Raymond Leiferman said.

Kaitlin Haag, Jr., Middleton

Best strokes: 500 freestyle, 5:05.35.

Something to know: Haag, or 'Tait' as she's known amongst the team, qualified for both the 200 and 500 freestyle at Division 1 state as a sophomore. In the 500, she finished seventh, less than two-tenths of a second behind her older sister Molly. The elder sister who graduated in the spring swam in 5:05.24 to Kaitlin's 5:05.35. Kaitlin won the 500 freestyle at the Milton Sectional (5:11.99).

Quotable: "Tait is an extremely motivated athlete and is an excellent distance freestyler, and who has also improved a lot in her sprints over the past year," Leiferman said.

Jillian Holler, So., Madison Memorial

Best strokes: 50 freestyle, :23.57; 100 freestyle, :51.53.

Something to know: In her freshman season, Holler finished in the top 10 in two individual races at state. Her best finish was in the 50 freestyle, where she placed sixth. She was seventh in the 100 freestyle. At the Milton Sectional she won both the 50 (:23.99) and 100 (51.72).

Ellen Osthelder, Sr., Madison West

Best strokes: 100 butterfly, :56.84.

Something to know: Osthelder competed in four events at Division 1 state in 2021: the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Her best individual performance was the 100, where she placed 11th. She helped the Regents to a third-place finish in the 200 relay (1:35.60).

Brielle Laube, Sr., Sun Prairie West

Best strokes: 100 butterfly, :59.26; 200 freestyle, 1:58.44.

Something to know: One of Laube's best finishes was at the Milton Sectional, where she placed ninth in the 100 butterfly. She missed the cut for state in individual. However, Laube and the Cardinals were able to secure a sixth-place finish at Division 1 state (1:36.84). She moved over to the Wolves following Sun Prairie's split.

Diving

Olivia Davis, So., Middleton

Something to know: As a freshman, Davis placed 12th at Division 1 state in the 1-meter dive, with a finals score of 381.55. She finished the semifinals in sixth at 297.90. She also had the top score during preliminaries (202.80).

Quotable: "Olivia is looking to have a great season this year. She is coming off a second place finish in the All-City meet that had a record number of 15 -to 18-(year-old) girls. She is coming into this high school season very motivated and working on several new dives. I am very excited for her as a sophomore athlete with more experience and confidence for this upcoming season," Middleton dive coach Cyndie Zocher said.

Annika Rufenacht, Jr., Verona

Something to know: One of the most talented athletes for Verona, Rufenacht qualified for state in diving, gymnastics and track her sophomore season. In addition to winning the 15- to 19-year-old girls division at the All-City Meet in July, she placed 15th in the 1-meter dive at state (375.05). The Wildcats finished 13th at state overall. Also, this season Verona will no longer be in a co-op with Mount Horeb.

Quotable: "Annika won the 15- to 19-(year-old) girls division at the All-City Dive Meet last month, so she has positive momentum going into the high school season. We have the most divers we've ever had in the program this year (nine). We'll be counting on Annika and others to provide strong leadership for this group. I know Annika will work hard to improve on her accomplishments from last year," Verona swim and dive coach Bill Wuerger said.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.