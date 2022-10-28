1 high school sports star of the night: Edgewood advances with 5-set win over McFarland

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ella Weber, Madison Edgewood girls volleyball: Weber had 20 assists as Madison Edgewood got by McFarland 3-2 in a WIAA Division sectional semifinal Thursday. Gillian Koning had 12 kills and Diane Pichelman 11 for the Crusaders.
From the box
WIAA football playoffs (second round) – Division 1: Arrowhead 35, Madison Memorial 13; Waunakee 21, Middleton 14. Division 2: Sun Prairie East 56, DeForest 21. Division 3: West Bend East 36, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13. Division 4: Lodi 34, Lake Mills 13.