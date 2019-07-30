Seven points separated first and third place entering the final event on the final day of the All-City Diving Meet at Ridgewood Pool.
And Issac Roush delivered for the High Point Swim Club in the boys 15-18 division. Roush dethroned Ben Stitgen, a five-time All-City champion, with a score of 255.35 points to help High Point finish in first place with 209 points Tuesday.
Roush, heading into his senior year at Middleton, was an honorable mention selection on the State Journal All-Area team last season.
Stitgen finished second with 242.5 points for Seminole. Stitgen, a rising junior at Madison Edgewood, won the WIAA Division 2 diving championship as a freshman and sophomore.
Joey Lavicky, the runner-up last year, was third with 219.5 points for Shorewood Hills, which took fifth place with 138 points.
In the girls 15-18 division, Trinity McNall, who finished fourth last year, eased to victory with 223.9 points for third-place Monona (182 points). McNall won the WIAA Division 2 diving championship as a sophomore for Monona Grove.
Leah Mickelson placed second with 189.45 points for Shorewood and Kate Yehle was third with 186.05 points for Parkcrest.
In the boys 10 and under division, AJ Beard, who took third last year, won the championship with 140.65 points for Parkcrest, which finished in fourth place with 155 points.
Jacob O’Neill repeated his runner-up finish from last year, scoring 131.9 points for Ridgewood, which was the runner-up with 195 points.
Mikayla McQueeney won the girls 10 and under division with 139.75 points for Monona. Teammate Alexandra Faust came in second with 139.1 points.
Yaretzy Cuamani made history for Goodman, scoring the first-ever points for the club which joined the league in 2011. Cuamani finished 12th with 112.65 points in the girls 10 and under division. Teammate Nia Burris placed 15th in the girls 15-18 division.