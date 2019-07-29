High Point Swim Club was in second place with 73 points, eight points behind Ridgewood, through three events Monday on the first day of the two-day All-City Diving Meet at Ridgewood Pool.
Final dives from Bosten Boid, Liam Bodette and Logan Griesbach sent High Point into first place with 129 points. Boid, the boys age 10 and under champion last year, took first place with 169.45 points in the age 11-12 division. Bodette placed third with 134.45 points and Griesbach took fourth with 134.3 points.
Ava Riggins, the defending girls 13-14 champion, took fourth with 192.5 points for High Point.
Second-place Ridgewood had 111 points. Gabby Drake placed second with 160.2 points and Emily Jensen took fourth with 153.85 points in the girls 11-12 division.
Emelia Hopper, competing for Monona Swim Club, took home the title in the girls 11-12 division with 172.85 points. Monona is in third place with 94 points.
Evan Prince won the championship in the boys 13-14 division with 191.6 points and teammate Rudy Richards was runner-up with 174.75 for Parkcrest Swim Club. Parkcrest is in fourth place with 88 points.
Rian Wells, competing for Shorewood Swim Club, won the girls 13-14 championship by 20 points, posting a 225.5 score. Wells was runner-up in the same age group last year.
Annika Rufenacht was the girls 13-14 runner-up with 205.5 points for Hawks Landing. Rufenacht won the championship in the 11-12 division last year. Teammate MiKayla Ott finished third with 193.95 points.